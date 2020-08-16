Dysphagia Supplements Revenue Tendencies, Revenue Forecast and Interesting Opportunities from 2020 to 2025

The Dysphagia Supplements market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Our analysts monitoring the situation around the Globe explain that after COVID-19 crisis the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers. The goal of the report is to provide a further illustration of the current scenario, economic slowdown and effect of COVID-19 on the industry as a whole.

Dysphagia Supplements Market is valued at USD 965 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 1,686 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 8.3 % over the forecast period. Increasing Patient Pool of Dysphagia Patients Especially in Aging Population is the Major Driving Factors for the Growth of Dysphagia Supplements Market

Dysphagia is a medical condition in which a person has difficulty in swallowing any form of solid or liquid foods. Difficulty in swallowing can occur at any age and to any age group of people. The condition is majority observed in the aging population. A dysphagia supplement basically is a nutrient such as fibers or proteins for an individual who have swallowing difficulty. It consists of nutrients rich foods in the form of liquid or gelatin so that patients can swallow it without any difficulty. The rising geriatric population is predicted to be a major driving factor for the growth of dysphagia supplements market, globally. Based on the recent statistics by Eurostat, in 2015, over 65 years of people accounts nearly 1/5th of the European population. Based on the study by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 800 thousand people are affected by strokes in the US alone. Out of which nearly half of the population have swallowing disorders.

Healthcare professionals like registered dieticians, occupational therapists, and speech-language pathologists have recommended thickened liquids to treat dysphagia symptoms. Many studies have shown the effectiveness of thickening liquids in managing the dysphagia in both children and adult patients. Thickening liquids reduce the aspiration risk in individuals with dysphagia. Additionally, the compliance rate for honey-thick liquids is very low. X-ray, Flexible endoscopy, and videofluoroscopy procedures are done to diagnose the dysphagia; however, using these devices is not always feasible to perform on dysphagia patients. This is because videofluoroscopy only show the mouth area and did not detect the abnormalities. Lack of standardized diagnostic tests is expected to hamper the growth of the dysphagia supplements market. The diagnosis rate and treatment-seeking rate for dysphagia are very low as patients are unable to detect the symptoms at an early stage. Thus, very few patients are able to seek for suitable treatment and can receive available products in the dysphagia supplements market. This factor can restrict the growth of the dysphagia supplements market in the future.

Key Players for Dysphagia Supplements Market Report-

The major players operating in the veterinary molecular diagnostic market are Abbott Laboratories, Nutri Co., Ltd., Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Kent Precision Foods Group, Inc., Danone S.A., NestlÃ©, Healthy Food Co., Ltd., Kewpie Corporation, Saraya Co., Ltd., and others.

Dysphagia supplements market report is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel and region & country level. Based upon product type, dysphagia supplements market is classified into powder supplements, thickeners, puree, instant food, thickened beverages, and nutritional supplements. On the basis of distribution channel, market is classified into hospitals pharmacies, drug stores, retail stores, supermarkets, online pharmacies, and others.

Scope Of The Report:

Report evaluates the growth rate and the Market value based on Market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities and trends. The report contains a comprehensive Market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Rising Preference and Adoption Rate for Dysphagia Supplements Products Boosting the Growth of the Market

Most of the healthcare professionals prefer and recommend branded thickeners that are available in the dysphagia supplements market to treat dysphagia. Based on the survey conduct on the pediatric physicians, in the U.S., almost 3/4th of them prefer for brand type thickeners and around 2/3rd prefer easy to prepare thickeners. In Europe, due to the deaths caused because of accidentally ingestion of the thickening powder safety forewarnings were issued for food and fluid thickening powders. The companies are collaborating with the hospitals and specialty clinics to raise awareness among individuals and healthcare professionals. Also, some of the manufacturers are collaborating with the universities and culinary and scientific research organizations to develop novel products for dysphagia. The increasing incidence of the dysphagia has boosted the demand for medical nutrition products and propelling the growth of dysphagia supplements market. In 2016, Alicia Foundation has collaborated with the Nutricia for the culinary and scientific research to promote advantages of healthy eating among individuals.

North America is expected to dominate the Dysphagia Supplements Market.

Geographically, dysphagia supplements market report is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. The North America market is expected to dominate the global dysphagia supplements market owing to advanced facilities and healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, an estimated from the National Foundation of Swallowing Disorders, around 22% of the American sufferings from dysphagia are geriatric population, which creates a potential growth of dysphagia supplements market, especially for North America region. In the US, it has been estimated that around 600 thousand populations have swallowing difficulties and around 10 Mn people undergo a surgical procedure or are in drug therapy for swallowing difficulties. However, growth in the Asia Pacific region is expected to show high growth in the future due to rising geriatric population.

The regions covered in this dysphagia supplements market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of Dysphagia Supplements is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Dysphagia Supplements Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

€¢ Powder supplements

€¢ Thickeners

€¢ Puree

€¢ Instant Food

€¢ Thickened Beverages

€¢ Nutritional Supplements

By Distribution Channel

€¢ Hospitals Pharmacies

€¢ Drug Stores

€¢ Retail Stores

€¢ Supermarkets

€¢ Online Pharmacies

€¢ Others

