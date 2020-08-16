Cancer Drug Revenue 2020 – Key Stakeholders, Subcomponent Manufacturers, Industry Association 2025

The Cancer Drug market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Our analysts monitoring the situation around the Globe explain that after COVID-19 crisis the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers. The goal of the report is to provide a further illustration of the current scenario, economic slowdown and effect of COVID-19 on the industry as a whole.

Cancer Drug Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025€“ Increasing prevalence of cancer and rise in healthcare expenditure are the major driving factors for the growth of Global Cancer Drug Market.

Cancer Drug Market report published by the Brand Essence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. Ltd. provides the detail information about Cancer Drug market from various aspects. This report consists of drivers, challenges and opportunities which help the market to grow over the analysis period and recent trends which supports the growth of market. This report consists of regional segmentation with product type and applications.

Cancer has a widespread prevalence worldwide, which has led to rise in demand for cancer drugs. Oncology deals with diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cancer diseases. Anti-cancer or anti-neoplastic agents are the drugs that prevent or inhibit or halt the proliferation and maturation of neoplasms, an abnormal growth of tissues commonly referred as tumors. There are many different types of cancer drugs. Some of them treat the cancer and others help to relieve symptoms such as sickness and pain. The type of drugs depends on the type of cancer. Cancer treatment drugs are widely used for blood cancer, breast cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, respiratory/lung cancer and other cancers.

The increasing demand of biological and targeted drug therapies, the rising prevalence of various types of cancer, rising impact of biosimilars and continuous patent expiry are some of the major factors driving the growth of cancer drug market within the forecast period. Increasing geriatric population is also responsible for growth of global cancer drug market. For example; In 2017, it is estimated that 962 million people aged 60 or over in the world, comprising 13 per cent of the global population. The population aged 60 or above is growing at a rate of about 3 per cent per year. Increasing preference for immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer is also driving the cancer drugs market growth. However, the high cost of the drug & development process and side effects of the drug may hamper the market growth. Moreover, technological advancements to develop more effective cancer drugs can provide opportunities for the market growth.

Key Players for Cancer Drug Market Report€“

Key market players, for example, AbbVie Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Celgene Corporation, f. Hoffmann-La Roche ltd., Johnson and Johnson (Janssen Global Services, LLC), Merck and Co, Inc., Novartis AG, and Pfizer Inc.

Global Cancer Drug Market Segmentation

By Drug Class Type

€¢ Chemotherapy

€¢ Targeted Therapy

€¢ Immunotherapy (Biologic Therapy)

€¢ Hormonal Therapy

By Application

€¢ Lung Cancer

€¢ Stomach Cancer

€¢ Colorectal Cancer

€¢ Breast Cancer

€¢ Prostate Cancer

€¢ Liver Cancer

€¢ Esophagus Cancer

€¢ Cervical Cancer

€¢ Kidney Cancer

€¢ Bladder Cancer

€¢ Other Cancers

By Regional & Country Level

€¢ North America

o U.S.

o Canada

€¢ Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

€¢ Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Southeast Asia

€¢ Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

€¢ Middle East and Africa

o GCC

o Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

