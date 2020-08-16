Infusion Pump Revenue Astonishing Growth | Top Competitors Analysis
The Infusion Pump market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.
Our analysts monitoring the situation around the Globe explain that after COVID-19 crisis the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers. The goal of the report is to provide a further illustration of the current scenario, economic slowdown and effect of COVID-19 on the industry as a whole.
Infusion Pump Market is valued around USD 11050.1 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 17916.2 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period. Increase in the prevalence of chronic Disorders and Advantages over Conventional Methods are the Key Drivers for Global Infusion Pump Market.
Infusion Pump market report published by the Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. Ltd. provides the detail information infusion pump market from various aspects. This report consists of drivers, restrains, Opportunities which help the market to grow over the analysis period and recent trends which support the growth of market. This report consists of regional segmentation with product type, application, and end use.
Infusion pumps are external devices use to deliver medications, fluids and other nutrients in the patient€™s body. Infusion pumps are mainly used in the treatment of chronic disease such as cancer and others for chemotherapy and others. It can be used intravenous, subcutaneous and arterial routes. These pumps help in delivering the accurate amount of fluid or medication to the patient at specific duration. Type of device and administration route of medication is totally depends on patient condition and the amount of medication or fluid can be controlled precisely.
Infusion Pump Market Analysis
There are various factors driving the growth of the infusion pump, one of the major factors driving the growth of the market is increased prevalence of chronic disorders such as cancer, neuro-degenerative disorders and others over the period of time. As per the National Cancer Institute report, an estimated 1,735,350 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in the United States and 609,640 people will die from the disease in 2018. In addition, increase in healthcare facilities and technology has given rise to the advanced and effective devices which led to the evolution of technologically advanced devices. Furthermore, increase in home healthcare has increased the demand for infusion pumps. However, high costs of infusion pumps are likely to hamper the growth of infusion pump.
Infusion Pump Market Size
Infusion Pump Market Revenue (USD Million) Analysis by Regional and Global, 2019-2025
Global infusion pump market report covers prominent players like CareFusion Corporation, Hospira Inc, Baxter International, Inc., Smiths Medical, Fresenius Kabi AG, Medtronic, Inc, Terumo Corporation, Nipro Corporation, Braun Melsungen AG, Codman & Shurtleff, Inc. and others.
Infusion Pump Market Segmentation €“
By Product Type
Ambulatory Infusion Pumps
Implantable Infusion Pumps
Syringe Pumps
Volumetric Pumps
Infusion Disposable Sets
By Application
Chemotherapy
Pediatrics
Pain Management
Gastroenterology
Hematology
Diabetes
By End-User
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Home Care Settings
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Italy
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Middle East and Africa
GCC
Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Infusion Pump Market Key Players
CareFusion Corporation
Hospira Inc
Baxter International, Inc.
Smiths Medical
Fresenius Kabi AG
Medtronic, Inc
Terumo Corporation
Nipro Corporation
Braun Melsungen AG
Codman & Shurtleff, Inc.
