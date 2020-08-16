Nocturia Statistics 2020 | Scope of Current and Future Industry 2025

The Nocturia market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Our analysts monitoring the situation around the Globe explain that after COVID-19 crisis the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers. The goal of the report is to provide a further illustration of the current scenario, economic slowdown and effect of COVID-19 on the industry as a whole.

Global Nocturia Market is valued at USD 2549.3 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 4397.4 Million by 2025 with a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period. Increasing geriatric population across the globally is anticipated to drive growth of Global Nocturia Market.

Scope of Nocturia Market Reports

Nocturia is the medical condition referred to the excessive urination at night. This is more common in the geriatric population and occurs in both men and women. Normally, during sleep time, human body produces less urine and that is more concentrated and most people don€™t need to wake up during the night to urinate and can sleep uninterrupted for 6 to 8 hours. Its major causes include the range from lifestyle choices to medical conditions such as; sleep disorders, and bladder obstruction, infection or enlargement of the prostate, bladder prolapse, prostate, or pelvic area, tumors of the bladder, diabetes, anxiety, kidney infection, edema or swelling of the lower legs, obstructive sleep apnea, and neurological disorders, such as Parkinson€™s disease, or spinal cord compression. It is also common in people with organ failure, such as heart or liver failure. It can be a symptom of a more serious condition, such as diabetes or a urinary tract infection which can worsen or spread if left untreated. It can be treated by certain activities, such as restricting fluids. There are also medications that reduce symptoms of overactive bladder.

Global Nocturia Market report is segmented on the basis of drug type, indication type, distribution

channel and region & country level. Based upon drug type, global nocturia market is classified into anticholinergic drugs, antispasmodic, antibiotics, desmopressin and others. Based upon indication type, global nocturia market is divided into mixed nocturia, low nocturnal bladder capacity, nocturnal polyuria and global polyuria. Based on distribution channel, the nocturia market is classified into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies and online pharmacies.

The regions covered in this Nocturia Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of nocturia is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Nocturia Market Report- Some major key players for Global Nocturia Market are Allergan, Urigen Pharmaceuticals, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, AA Pharma, Avadel Pharmaceuticals and others.

Increasing Geriatric Population Coupled with the Increasing Prevalence of Organ Failure, Such as Heart or Liver Failure Drives the Growth of Global Nocturia Market The major factor driving the growth of global nocturia market is increasing geriatric population coupled with the increasing prevalence of organ failure, such as heart or liver failure. For example; As per National Center for Biotechnology Information; There is relatively large number of comparative studies confirming strong correlation between aging and prevalence of nocturia. Prevalence of two or more voids per night in individuals in their twenties varies between 5-15 %, it progresses with age, and in the seventh decade of life ranges between 35-50 %.

In addition, increasing cases of hypertension are also anticipated to drive the growth of global nocturia market. For example; As per a new study conducted in Japan found that the need to urinate in the night, called nocturia, may be linked to hypertension and high salt intake. The study showed that getting up in the night to urinate was associated with a 40 percent greater chance of having high blood pressure, and the risk of hypertension rose significantly as the number of nocturia events per night increased. Furthermore, increasing awareness about the nocturia and improving healthcare infrastructure are also supplementing the growth of the market.

However, high operational cost may hamper the market growth. In spite of that, increasing advancements in the field of drug delivery systems can provide various opportunities for the further growth of the market.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, revenue (Million USD) The geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) focusing on key countries in each region. It also covers market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and key issues in Global Nocturia Market.

Global Nocturia Market Segmentation:

By Drug Type:

€¢Anticholinergic Drugs

€¢Antispasmodic

€¢Antibiotics

€¢Desmopressin

€¢Others

By Indication Type:

€¢Mixed Nocturia

€¢Low Nocturnal Bladder Capacity

€¢Nocturnal Polyuria

€¢Global Polyuria

By Distribution Channel:

€¢Retail Pharmacies

€¢Hospital Pharmacies

€¢Online Pharmacies

By Region

€¢ North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

€¢ Europe

o UK

o France

o Germany

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

€¢ Asia-Pacific

o China

o South Korea

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

€¢ LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Nocturia Market The Global Nocturia Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global nocturia market within the forecast period attributed to the highly developed healthcare infrastructure and increasing cases of nocturia in this region. For example; As per the National Center for Biotechnology Information; Nocturia affects 50 million people in the United States, with 10 million actually diagnosed with nocturia but only 1.5 million receiving specific therapy for it. One in three adults older than age 30 make at least two trips to the bathroom every night, and about 70% of these individuals are bothered by this.

Europe is projected to capture the second largest share of global nocturia market owing to the increasing geriatric population in this region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a significant growth in global nocturia market owing to the increasing research and development for new and more effective treatments in this region.

Nocturia Market Key Players:

€¢ Allergan

€¢ Urigen Pharmaceuticals

€¢ Ferring Pharmaceuticals

€¢ Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

€¢ Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

€¢ AA Pharma

€¢ Avadel Pharmaceuticals

€¢ Others

Read Full Report: https://brandessenceresearch.biz/Lifesciences-and-Healthcare/Nocturia-Market-Share/Summary

