Clinical Laboratory Services Industry 2020 Statistics Research With Size, Growth, Manufacturers, Segments And 2026 Forecasts Research

The Clinical Laboratory Services market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Our analysts monitoring the situation around the Globe explain that after COVID-19 crisis the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers. The goal of the report is to provide a further illustration of the current scenario, economic slowdown and effect of COVID-19 on the industry as a whole.

Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market is valued at USD 23016.2 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 36717.9 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period. Growing incidences of several orthopedic disorders, arrival of 3D imaging technology and rising preference to portable point-of-care devices are the some of the major factors driving the market growth.

Scope of Clinical Laboratory Services Market Report:

Clinical laboratory services are tests provided by medical labs which helps in diagnosis and treatment of patients. This includes a public health role in detection, prevention, and control of communicable diseases. These laboratories are manned by medical technologist (clinical laboratory scientist) who is trained to perform various tests to sample of biological specimens collected from its patients. Most of the clinical laboratories are suited within or near hospital facilities to provide easy access to both physicians and their patients.

Clinical laboratory services are almost cost effective, and least invasive source of the objective information used in clinical decision-making. Clinical laboratory services have a straight impact on many aspects of patient care including, but not limited to length of stay, patient safety, resource utilization and customer satisfaction. Thus, the clinical laboratory professional is a crucial partner in providing patient care, and making direct improvements in the lives of patients, in the maintenance of the public’s health, and in the efficacy of individual health care providers.

Global clinical laboratory services market report is segmented on the basis of type, service providers and regional & country level. Based on type, global clinical laboratory services market is classified as clinical chemistry, medical microbiology & cytology, human & tumor genetics, and other esoteric tests. Based upon service providers, global clinical laboratory services market is classified into hospital-based laboratories, clinic-based laboratories and stand-alone laboratories.

The regions covered in this clinical laboratory services market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of clinical laboratory services is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market Report-

Global clinical laboratory services market report covers prominent players likeSiemens AG, Sonic Healthcare Limited, Carlyle Group, NeoGenomics, Inc., OPKO Health, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Cinven, Sanofi S.A., Novartis International AG, and TPG Capital.

Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market Dynamics €“ Clinical laboratory services market is in its developing stage due to the increasing incidence rate of diabetes, cancer, and other infectious diseases; as the number of patient pool increases and leads to foster the demand for clinical laboratory services. According to National Cancer Institute, the number of new cases of cancer is 439.2 per 100,000 men and women per year between 2011-2015 cases. The number of cancer deaths is 163.5 per 100,000 men and women per year between 2011-2015 cases. However, factors such as inadequate reimbursements, lack of skilled professionals, and stringent government policies may hinder the growth of the market. Additionally, independent laboratories are also anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increase in initiatives by significant market players to introduce innovative solutions in disease detection technology have open wider opportunity to the growth of the market.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, revenue (Million USD) The geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America andMiddle East & Africa) focusing on key countries in each region. It also covers market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and key issues in Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market.

Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market Segmentation:€“

By Type:

€¢Clinical Chemistry

€¢Medical Microbiology & Cytology

€¢Human & Tumor Genetics

€¢Other Esoteric Tests

By Service Provider:

€¢Hospital-Based Laboratories

€¢Clinic-Based Laboratories

€¢Stand-Alone Laboratories

By Region

€¢ North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

€¢ Europe

o UK

o France

o Germany

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

€¢ Asia-Pacific

o China

o South Korea

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

€¢ Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Rest of Latin America

€¢ Middle East and Africa

o GCC Countries

o Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market Regional Analysis€“ North America dominates the clinical laboratory services market due to the presence of key players that provide advanced test solutions and the rise in chronic diseases prone elderly population in this region. According to National Health Council, generally incurable and ongoing, chronic diseases affect approximately 133 million Americans, representing more than 40% of the total population of this region. By 2020, that number is projected to grow too an estimated 157 million, with 81 million having multiple conditions. Asia Pacific is the third largest market for clinical laboratory services market due to rising need of clinical laboratory services in developing countries like India and China.

Clinical Laboratory Services Market Key Players:

€¢ Siemens AG

€¢ Sonic Healthcare Limited

€¢ Carlyle Group

€¢ Neo Genomics, Inc.

€¢ OPKO Health, Inc.

€¢ Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

€¢ Abbott Laboratories

€¢ Cinven

€¢ Sanofi S.A.

€¢ Novartis International AG

€¢ TPG Capital

€¢ Others

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Clinical Laboratory Services Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market Size

2.1.1 Global Clinical Laboratory Services Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Clinical Laboratory Services Production 2014-2025

2.2 Clinical Laboratory Services Growth Rate (CAGR) 2020-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio

2.3.2 Key Clinical Laboratory Services Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Clinical Laboratory Services Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Clinical Laboratory Services Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Clinical Laboratory Services Market

2.4 Key Trends for Clinical Laboratory Services Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Clinical Laboratory Services Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Clinical Laboratory Services Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Clinical Laboratory Services Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Clinical Laboratory Services Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Clinical Laboratory Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2020)

3.2.2 Clinical Laboratory Services Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2020)

3.3 Clinical Laboratory Services Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Clinical Laboratory Services Production by Regions

4.1 Global Clinical Laboratory Services Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Clinical Laboratory Services Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Clinical Laboratory Services Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Clinical Laboratory Services Production

4.2.2 North America Clinical Laboratory Services Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Clinical Laboratory Services Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Clinical Laboratory Services Production

4.3.2 Europe Clinical Laboratory Services Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Clinical Laboratory Services Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Clinical Laboratory Services Production

4.4.2 China Clinical Laboratory Services Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Clinical Laboratory Services Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Clinical Laboratory Services Production

4.5.2 Japan Clinical Laboratory Services Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Clinical Laboratory Services Import & Export

5 Clinical Laboratory Services Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Clinical Laboratory Services Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Clinical Laboratory Services Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Clinical Laboratory Services Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Clinical Laboratory Services Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Clinical Laboratory Services Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Clinical Laboratory Services Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Clinical Laboratory Services Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Clinical Laboratory Services Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Clinical Laboratory Services Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines



