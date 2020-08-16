Infection Surveillance Solution Statistics 2020 | Present Scenario and Growth Prospects 2025

The Infection Surveillance Solution market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Our analysts monitoring the situation around the Globe explain that after COVID-19 crisis the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers. The goal of the report is to provide a further illustration of the current scenario, economic slowdown and effect of COVID-19 on the industry as a whole.

The Global Infection Surveillance Solution Market was valued at USD 331.3 Million in 2018, and is estimated to reach at USD 779.4 Million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 13.0% over the forecast period. The high incidence rate of healthcare-acquired infections is the key factor driving the growth of Global Infection Surveillance Solution Market.

Scope of Infection Surveillance Solution Market Report:

The programs that helps in effective management of healthcare-acquired infections in healthcare amenities are recognized as infection surveillance solutions programs. Surveillance is an essential component of effective infection prevention and control programs. The interest for contamination observation has been on the ascent as the need to control emergency clinic obtained diseases and different scourges is escalating. Contamination reconnaissance arrangements are intended to consistently screen and decipher information identified with healthcare so as to guarantee exact execution of preventive measures. Clinic obtained contaminations are additionally called as nosocomial diseases, which are an after effect of poor sterile conditions, carelessness, diminished invulnerability of the patient, attack of medication safe microorganisms, and systems that can debilitate the impact of continuous drugs.

Global Infection Surveillance Solution Market report is segmented on type, product and service, end-users and regional & country level. Based upon type, global infection surveillance solution market segmented into surgical site infections (SSI), blood stream infections (BSI), and urinary tract infections (UTI), others (Pulmonary and antimicrobial resistance bacteria). Based upon product and service, global infection surveillance solution market segmented into software and services. Based upon end-user, global infection surveillance solution market segmented into long-term care centers, hospitals and others.

The regions covered in this Global Infection Surveillance Solution Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of infection surveillance solution market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Infection Surveillance Solution Market Report- Key market players, of Global Infection Surveillance Solution Market Atlas Medical Software Hygreen, Inc., DEB Group Ltd., Truven Health Analytics (An IBM Company) , RL Solutions , Gojo Industries, Inc., Baxter International Inc., Wolters Kluwer N.V., Premier Inc, Becton, Dikinson and Company and others.

Increasing Adoption of Automation in Healthcare Settings is Key Factor Driving the Growth of Global Infection Surveillance Solution Market. Major factors driving the growth of global infection surveillance solution market are; increasing prevalence of hospital acquired infections (HAIs), growing resistance of microbes towards antibiotics, and growing use of automation in healthcare settings. According to estimates provided by assessments given by the Centers to Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), every year, medicate safe microscopic organisms cause in excess of 23,000 deaths and makes roughly 2.0 million individuals wiped out in the U.S alone. In addition, as per the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), in 2016, 18,924 HAI cases were accounted for in 400 intense consideration medical clinics. As per the European Commission (EC), around 25,000 individuals kick the bucket in European Union (EU) from anti-infection safe microbes every year. In the event that present contamination pattern proceeds till 2050, it is anticipated to increment to 10 million deaths for per year, globally.

Global Infection Surveillance Solution Market Segmentation:-

By Product and Services:

€¢Software

oOn-Premises

oWeb-Based

€¢Services

By Type:

€¢Surgical Site Infections (SSI)

€¢Urinary Tract Infections (UTI)

€¢Blood Stream Infections (BSI)

€¢Others

By End-Use:

€¢Hospitals

oLarge Hospitals

oMedium-sized Hospitals

oSmall Hospitals

€¢Long-term Care Facilities

oHomecare Agencies & Hospices

oAssisted Living Facilities

oNursing Homes

€¢Others

oAmbulatory Care Centers

oAcademic Institutes

By Region

€¢ North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

€¢ Europe

o UK

o France

o Germany

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

€¢ Asia-Pacific

o China

o South Korea

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

€¢ LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Infection Surveillance Solution Market: North America is expected to capture the highest share of global infection surveillance solution market. This can be attributed to the expanding instances of emergency clinic procured contaminations, strong medicinal services foundation, developing geriatric populace base, great repayment approaches, improving the buying intensity of human services payers, and the nearness of noticeable market players in this region. In 2015, around 687,000 human services related diseases were enlisted in the U.S. Roughly 72,000 emergency clinic patients with social insurance related contaminations kicked the bucket during hospitalizations. The U.S. holds the significant offer of the North American contamination reconnaissance arrangements advertise.

The Asia Pacific is expeceted to witness a significant growth in this market. India, China, and Japan are anticipated to be the noticeable nations for contamination reconnaissance arrangements advertise. Besides, the developing interest successful for medicinal services arrangements and expanding provincial populace are evaluated to drive the market growth in this region. Furthermore, the aggregate government activities and subsidizing in the district will likewise improve this provincial market development. Latin America is an imperative market for infection surveillance solutions, which is predicted to show moderate growth over the estimated timeline.

Infection Surveillance Solution Market Key Players:

€¢ Atlas Medical Software Hygreen, Inc.

€¢ DEB Group Ltd.

€¢ Truven Health Analytics (An IBM Company)

€¢ RL Solutions

€¢ Gojo Industries, Inc.

€¢ Baxter International Inc.

€¢ Wolters Kluwer N.V.

€¢ Premier Inc

€¢ Others

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Infection Surveillance Solution Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Infection Surveillance Solution Market Size

2.1.1 Global Infection Surveillance Solution Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Infection Surveillance Solution Production 2014-2025

2.2 Infection Surveillance Solution Growth Rate (CAGR) 2020-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio

2.3.2 Key Infection Surveillance Solution Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Infection Surveillance Solution Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Infection Surveillance Solution Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Infection Surveillance Solution Market

2.4 Key Trends for Infection Surveillance Solution Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Infection Surveillance Solution Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Infection Surveillance Solution Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Infection Surveillance Solution Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Infection Surveillance Solution Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Infection Surveillance Solution Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2020)

3.2.2 Infection Surveillance Solution Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2020)

3.3 Infection Surveillance Solution Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Infection Surveillance Solution Production by Regions

4.1 Global Infection Surveillance Solution Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Infection Surveillance Solution Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Infection Surveillance Solution Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Infection Surveillance Solution Production

4.2.2 North America Infection Surveillance Solution Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Infection Surveillance Solution Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Infection Surveillance Solution Production

4.3.2 Europe Infection Surveillance Solution Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Infection Surveillance Solution Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Infection Surveillance Solution Production

4.4.2 China Infection Surveillance Solution Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Infection Surveillance Solution Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Infection Surveillance Solution Production

4.5.2 Japan Infection Surveillance Solution Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Infection Surveillance Solution Import & Export

5 Infection Surveillance Solution Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Infection Surveillance Solution Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Infection Surveillance Solution Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Infection Surveillance Solution Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Infection Surveillance Solution Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Infection Surveillance Solution Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Infection Surveillance Solution Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Infection Surveillance Solution Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Infection Surveillance Solution Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Infection Surveillance Solution Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines



