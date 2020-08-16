5G IoT Market by Connection, Radio Technology (5G NR Standalone and 5G NR Non-Standalone Architecture), Range (Short- and Wide-Range IoT Devices)-Forecast to 2025

According to Market Study Report, 5G IoT Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the 5G IoT Market segments, inclauding their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.

Key Players- Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia (Finland), Huawei (China), AT&T (US), Verizon (US), Sprint (US), Telefónica (Spain), BT Group (UK), Vodafone (UK), Telstra (Australia), Etisalat (UAE), Telus (Canada), Bell Canada (Canada), Singtel (Singapore), Rogers (Canada).

The short range IoT devices segment is estimated to show the highest market share in 2020 and expected to witness strong growth characteristics in the coming years. With emerging new application areas, short-range IoT devices need another type of connectivity solution that can fulfill the growing need for data speed.

The overall adoption of 5G NR standalone architecture is expected to increase during the forecast period, owing to a wide range of functionalities and core features that the architecture provides. The 5G NR standalone solutions have various new built-in capabilities such as network slicing, ultra-low latency, Control and User Plane Separation (CUPS), multi-Gbps support, and virtualization.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Breakup of Primary Profiles

2.1.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Breakup and Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Top-Down Approach

2.3.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4 Market Forecast

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

2.6 Limitations of the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

…..And More

