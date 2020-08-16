Blockchain Market to Grow at 80.2% CAGR to 2023

Reportsnreports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global Blockchain Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Global Blockchain Market size is expected to grow from US$ 1.2 Billion in 2018 to US$ 23.3 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 80.2% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players in this “Blockchain Market”

IBM (US)

AWS (US)

Microsoft (US)

SAP (Germany)

Intel (US)

Oracle (US)

Bitfury (US)

Cegeka (Netherlands)

Earthport (UK)

Guardtime (Estonia)

Digital Asset Holdings (US)

Chain (US)

Huawei (China)

BlockCypher (US)

Symbiont (US)

BigchainDB (Germany)

Applied Blockchain (UK)

RecordsKeeper (Gibraltar)

Blockpoint (US)

Auxesis Group (India)

BTL Group (Canada)

Blockchain Foundry (Singapore)

AlphaPoint (US)

Factom (US)

Download Free Sample Report “Blockchain Market” at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=711414

North America is estimated to hold the largest market size and dominate the global blockchain marketin2018, as the region is an early adopter of the blockchain technology. North America is considered the most advanced region in terms of technology adoption and infrastructure. The regional presence of key industry players offering blockchain technology solutions is the main factor driving the North American blockchain market.

Reason to Access this report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in the blockchain market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall blockchain market and the sub segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

Buy Research at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=711414