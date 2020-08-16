Tank Insulation Market by Material (PU & PIR, Rockwool, Fiberglass, Elastomeric Foam, EPS) Type-Forecast to 2023

ReportsnReports offers a global report on “Tank Insulation Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 125 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The Tank Insulation Market size is projected to grow from US$ 5.2 Billion in 2018 to US$ 6.5 Billion by 2023.

Rockwool International A/S (Denmark)

Owens Corning (US)

Saint-Gobain (France)

Kingspan Group (Republic of Ireland)

Armacell International S.A. (Germany)

Cabot Corporation (US)

Johns Manville (US)

Knauf Insulation (US)

BASF SE (Germany)

Covestro AG (Germany)

The PU & PIR segment is expected to lead the tank insulation market, in terms of value, from 2018 to 2023.PUR & PIR foams are lightweight, moisture and fire resistant, and have low thermal conductivity and density. They also provide better structural performance.

Oil & gas is the largest market for tank insulation materials. In oil & gas, these materials are used for insulation of storage tanks, where crude oil, LNG, and other oil are stored, and also in liquefaction plant, where conversion of natural gas into its liquid state is undertaken. These storage tanks can also be used for storage of other gases including butane, ammonia, chlorine, propane, propylene, carbon dioxide, LNG, LPG, ethylene, oxygen, argon, nitrogen, and hydrogen.

