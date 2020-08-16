Agriculture Analytics Market by Application Area (Farm Analytics, Livestock Analytics, and Aquaculture Analytics)-Forecast to 2023

ReportsnReports offers a global report on “Agriculture Analytics Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 161 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The Global Agriculture Analytics Market size is expected to grow from US$ 585 Million in 2018 to US$ 1,236 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.2% during the forecast period.

Agriculture Analytics solution and services help livestock producers make better decisions by acquiring real-time information about animals and improve various livestock management processes, such as feeding management, heat stress management, milk harvesting, breed management, behaviour monitoring and management, calf management, genetic management, and cattle sorting.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for agriculture analytics solution and services. Major APAC economies, such as China, Australia, New Zealand, India, and Israel, provide huge opportunities for vendors of agriculture analytics solution and services in the region.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Agriculture Analytics Market:

Deere & Company (US)

IBM (US)

SAP SE (Germany)

Trimble (US)

Monsanto Company (US)

Oracle (US)

Accenture (Ireland)

Iteris (US)

Taranis (Israel)

Agribotix (US)

Agrivi (UK)

DTN (US)

Conservis Corporation (US)

DeLaval (Sweden)

Farmer’s Business Network (US)

Farmers Edge (US)

GEOSYS (US)

Granular (US)

Gro Intelligence (US)

Proagrica (UK)

PrecisionHawk (US)

RESSON (Canada)

Stesalit Systems (India)

AgVue Technologies (US)

