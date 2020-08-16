Anti-Slip Coating Market by Resin (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Polyaspartic & Acrylic), Type (Water-based, Solvent-based)- Global Forecast to 2023

The report titled “Anti Slip Coating Market” sheds a concentrated focus on the Anti Slip Coating industry in terms of market driver, opportunities, restraints of global segmentation. Further data on the reports also includes demographic conditions, over-turning changing business cycles and analyzing country-to-market.

The Anti-Slip Coatings Market size is estimated at US$ 105 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 161 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2018 and 2023.

The two key end users of anti-slip coatings are construction flooring and marine deck. The construction flooring end-use industry is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the overall anti-slip coatings market during the forecast period. Anti-slip coatings are one of the most common protective aid for ensuring the protection of workers and the general public in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings.

Epoxy resin is widely used as protective and performance coatings due to their properties such as good adhesion, flexibility, solvent resistance, hardness, and wear and tear strength. It is a predominantly thermosetting resin, which becomes irreversibly hard after curing.

Top Companies Profiled in the Anti-Slip Coatings Market:

Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the global anti-slip coatings market on the basis of resin, type, end-use industry, and region. The report includes detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. Detailed analysis of the key market players provides insights into business overviews, services, key strategies, and recent developments associated with the market.