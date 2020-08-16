Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Expected to Grow at 17.1 Billion In Revenue by 2023

ReportsnReports offers a global report on “Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 133 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The Global Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market size is expected to grow from US$ 4.1 Billion in 2018 to US$ 17.1 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.9% during the forecast period.

Hyper Converged Infrastructure is available with data reduction features, such as de duplication and compression. These advantages of HCI reduce the overall hardware requirement in the data center infrastructure. Moreover, it reduces the requirement of separate backup software, de duplication appliances, and Solid-State Drive (SSD) arrays. Organizations are increasingly adopting infrastructure refresh and cost optimization projects.

North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in the global Hyper Converged Infrastructure market in 2018.North America is the most matured region in the HCI market, as most large enterprises are in the region. On the other hand, the HCI market in APAC is expected to witness exponential growth to become the fastest-growing region.

Key Players-Dell EMC (US),Nutanix (US),Cisco (US),HPE (US),Huawei (China),NetApp (US),VMware (US),Pivot3 (US),Scale Computing (US),Startoscale(US),DataCore(US),Maxta (US), Microsoft(US), HiveIO(US), Supermicro(US), Hitachi Vantara(US), Diamanti(US), Lenovo(China), NEC Corporation (Japan), Riverbed Technology(US), IBM(US), Fujitsu (Japan), StarWind (US), Sangfor Technologies (China), StorMagic (UK)).

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Regions Covered

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakup of Primaries

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Breakup and Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

2.4 Market Forecast

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

2.6 Limitations of the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market

4.2 Market By Component, 2018

4.3 Market By Application, 2018

4.4 Market By Vertical, 2018

4.5 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market: Market Investment Scenario, 2018–2023

5 Market Overview

…..And More

