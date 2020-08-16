At a CAGR of 6.3% | Water Filters Market Worth $14.7 billion by 2023

ReportsnReports offers a global report on “Water Filters Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 168 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The Water Filters Market is estimated to be US$ 10.8 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 14.7 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.3%.

Top Key Players in the “Water Filters Market”

Eaton Corporation (US)

Suez Water Technologies & Solutions (France)

Veolia (France)

Dow Water & Process Solutions (US)

Evoqua Water Technologies (US)

Mann-Hummel (Germany)

Pall Corporation (US)

Pentair PLC (UK)

Lydall Industrial Filtration (US)

The Asia Pacific water filters market is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. This growth projection is mainly attributed to the growing population, increasing urbanization & modernization, and increasing concerns related to the use and reuse of water and wastewater.

Based on end-use industry, the food & beverages segment is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. This growth is mainly attributed to the growing population, increasing urbanization, and rising number of working women. Increasing health issues caused due to impure water particles & contaminants act as a major driver for the water filters market.

