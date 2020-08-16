Plastic Pigments Market to 2023 – Growing Steady at 7.5% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 14.8 Billion

According to Market Study Report, Plastic Pigments Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Plastic Pigments Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1816432

The market size of Plastic Pigmentsis estimated at US$ 10.3 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 14.8 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2023.

Top Key Players in the “Plastic Pigments Market”

Clariant (Switzerland)

BASF (Germany)

DIC (Japan)

Huntsman (US)

Cabot (US)

LANXESS (Germany)

PolyOne (US)

Chemours (US)

Heubach(Germany)

Tronox (US)

Ferro (US)

Organic pigments are expected to be the fastest-growing type of plastic pigments owing to increasing environmental regulations in the plastic industry. Organic pigments have superior heat stability and excellent light fastness properties. However, these can also contain metallic (inorganic) elements that help stabilize the properties of the organic components.

Packaging is expected to be the largest and the fastest-growing end-use industryin the plastic pigmentsmarket during the forecast period.The packaging application of plastic pigments includes food packaging, pharmaceutical packaging, andhealthcare packaging.

Access full report with all information @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1816432

List of Tables:

Table 1 Regulations in Plastic Pigments Market

Table 2 Trends and Forecast of GDP, USD Billion (2016–2022)

Table 3 Plastic Pigments Market Size, By Type, 2016–2023 (Kiloton)

Table 4 Plastic Pigments Market Size, By Type, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 5 Plastic Pigments Market Size, By End-Use Industry, 2016–2023 (Kiloton)

Table 6 Plastic Pigments Market Size, By End-Use Industry, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 7 Plastic Pigments Market Size, By Region, 2016–2023 (Kiloton)

Table 8 Plastic Pigments Market Size, By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 9 APAC: Plastic Pigments Market Size, By Country, 2016–2023 (Kiloton)

Table 10 APAC: Plastic Pigments Market Size, By Country, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

…..And More

Do you have any query or specific requirement? Ask to our industry expert at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=1816432