Pipe Insulation Market to Grow at 8.7% CAGR to 2023

According to Market Study Report, Pipe Insulation Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Pipe Insulation Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.

The Pipe Insulation Market size is projected to grow from US$ 8.7 Billion in 2018 to US$ 10.3 Billion by 2023.

Top Key Players in the “Pipe Insulation Market”

Rockwool International A/S (Denmark)

Owens Corning (US)

Saint-Gobain (France)

Kingspan Group (Republic of Ireland)

Armacell International S.A. (Germany)

Huntsman Corporation (US)

Johns Manville (US)

Knauf Insulation (US)

BASF SE (Germany)

Covestro AG (Germany)

By application, the industrial application segment is expected to lead the pipe insulation market during the forecast period. The necessity to insulate industrial plants such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and food processing among others drive the demand for pipe insulation in this application segment.

By material type, the rock wool material type segment is expected to lead the pipe insulation market during the forecast period. Rockwool is a naturally renewable and sustainable material, which is fire-resistant and can be used in pipes for a maximum temperature of 620°C.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Pipe Insulation Market

4.2 Pipe Insulation Market, By Region, 2018–2023

4.3 Pipe Insulation Market in APAC, By Application and Country

4.4 Pipe Insulation Market, By Major Country

4.5 Pipe Insulation Market, By Application

5 Market Overview

……And More

