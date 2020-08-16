Low Temperature Powder Coatings Market by Resin (Polyester & Hybrids, Epoxy & Hybrids, PU, Acrylic)- Forecast to 2023

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global Low Temperature Powder Coatings Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market.

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1023897

The Low Temperature Powder Coatings Market size is expected to grow from US$ 3.9 Billion in 2018 to US$ 5.2 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Low Temperature Powder Coatings Market:

Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)

Axalta Coating Systems LLC (US)

Jotun A/S (Norway)

PPG Industries Inc. (US)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (US)

Teknos Group (Finland)

Forrest Technical Coatings (US)

Platinum Phase Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)

Tulip Paints (India)

Protech Powder Coatings Inc. (Canada)

CIN Industrial Coatings (Portugal)

Non-metal is the faster-growing segment in the overall low temperature powder coatings market. The need for sustainable and innovative products has driven many powder coating manufacturers to develop coatings for substrates which have never been powder coated. New low temperature powder coatings are being developed.

Resins used in low temperature powder coatings can be ground into fine particles for spray application and to ensure even film finish. The polyurethane-based low temperature powder coatings segment is projected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period.

Access full report with all information @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1023897

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Unit Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions

2.5 Limitations

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Low Temperature Powder Coatings Market

4.2 Low Temperature Powder Coatings Market, By Substrate

4.3 Low Temperature Powder Coatings Market, By Resin Chemistry

4.4 Low Temperature Powder Coatings Market, By End-Use Industry and Key Countries

4.5 Low Temperature Powder Coatings Market, Developed vs Developing Countries

4.6 APAC Low Temperature Powder Coatings Market

4.7 Low Temperature Powder Coatings Market Attractiveness

5 Market Overview

………..And More

Do you have any query or specific requirement? Ask to our industry expert at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=1023897