Intelligent Power Modules Market : is Booming Massively by 2025

Intelligent power modules are high voltage integrated devices which are capable of delivering high voltage output of more than 1200V over a single SIP (system-in-package) module. The output voltages are transmitted through IGBT (Insulated Gate Biased Transistor) for gate shutdown at abnormal conditions, which acts as protection for the circuit. The features of intelligent power modules are overcurrent protection circuit, under-voltage lockout for various channels, motor control system, upper or lower prevention circuits and many more. These devices can be integrated into many applications like controllers, network processors, low noise applications, embedded computing, and many more.

The rising demand for intelligent power modules in consumer electronics is majorly driving the market. The high performance and high voltage level shifting of intelligent power modules are increasing the demand for consumer electronics like air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, and many more. The rising trend of renewable energy resources and hybrid automotive are fuelling the growth of intelligent power modules. The emerging trends in the electronics industry and demand for GaN and SiC power semiconductors might power the market through the forecast period. However, the low adoption rate of power electronic devices and high power dissipation of small IGBT modules are hampering the market growth.

Intelligent Power Modules Market competition by top manufacturers as follow: , Infineon Technologies, ON Semiconductor, Mitsubishi Electric Corp, Toshiba, STMicroelectronics, Vishay Intertechnology, Fuji Electric, Renesas Electronics, ROHM Semiconductor, Nexperia, Microsemi, IXYS Corporation

The Type Coverage in the Market are:

IGBT

MOSFET

Market Segment by Applications, covers:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Energy and Power

Industry

Telecommunication

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

