Know about Impact of Covid-19 on Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Market Influencing Factors Gasmate, Zhejiang Jinyu, Suzhou Xingda

Butane gas cartridge is one of the most efficient ways of storing fuel. Gas cartridges generally comprise a mixture of propane and butane contained under high pressures. Gas cartridges are generally made of metal for better storage functions. Furthermore, only butane gas equipped cartridges are also available in the market.

Gas cartridges generally comprise a mixture of propane and butane contained under high pressures. Gas cartridges are generally made of metal for better storage functions. Furthermore, only butane gas equipped cartridges are also available in the market. Some of the major advantages butane gas cartridges provide to end users include their highly portable nature and light weight. Another coveted quality of butane gas cartridges include the ability to effectively monitor and control the flame, which dismisses multiple safety concerns surrounding these devices. The pressure in the butane gas cartridges is generally released by opening of a stove valve. Generally gas fuels are being preferred over liquid fuel cartridges owing to less weight and gas fuels burns cleaner than liquid or solid fuels.

In terms of application, the butane gas cartridges market has been classified into medical, stoves, food & beverage, and others (Metal Working, Plastic Industry etc.). In 2017, Stoves is the highly attractive application segment of the butane gas cartridges market. Small traders and distributors are actively selling integrated butane gas cartridges stoves to individual customers.

Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Market competition by top manufacturers as follow: , Taeyang Corporation, Maxsun, Marina Corporation, Onezone Gas, Coleman, Kampa, GoSystem, Balkan Gasovi, Iwatani, Ultracare Products, Aspire Industries, Gasmate, Zhejiang Jinyu, Suzhou Xingda

The Type Coverage in the Market are:

Below 220g/Unit

220-250 g/Unit

Above 250 g/Unit

Market Segment by Applications, covers:

Medical

Stoves

Food & Beverage

Commercial

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

