Patch Management Market World’s Leading Business In 2019-Know Your Competitors New Strategy’s, Innovations and Technique’s To sustain In Market From Data Bridge Market Research

Global patch management market is growing at a healthy CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

List of few players are-: Dell, IBM Corporation, Micro Focus, Symantec Corporation, Skybox Security, Inc., AlienVault, Qualys, Inc., Microsoft, NetSPI LLC, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd, Cisco, SysAid Technologies Ltd., Versata, Automox, swipx ApS, GFI Software and SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC., among others.

Drivers & Restraints of Patch Management Market-:

Market Drivers:

Increasing patch management solutions vulnerabilities is driving the growth of the market

Rising need of up to date software will propel the market growth

Growing third party application deployment is a driver for the market

Government regulations for promoting patch management may boost the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Low vulnerability priority reduction is restraining the growth of the market

Lack of awareness for cyber security will hamper the market growth

Patch testing and compatibility issues may also restrict the growth of the market

Breakdown of Patch Management Market-:

The Patch Management market report performs segmentation which is done on the basis of type, end-user, and manufacturers and applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

Global Patch Management Market By Component (Patch Management Software, Services), Service (Consulting, Support & Integration, Training and Education), Feature (Vulnerability Management, Compliance Management and Reporting), Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Government & Defence, Retail, Healthcare, Education, Others,IT & Telecom)

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Part 01: Patch Management Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global Patch Management Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global Patch Management Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America Patch Management Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe Patch Management Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific Patch Management Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America Patch Management Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue Patch Management by Countries

Continued….

