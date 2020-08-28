Medical Waste Containers Analysis and In-depth Study on Market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecast 2020 to 2026

The global medical waste containers market is set to display a healthy 5.1% CAGR for the duration of the period of projection between 2020 and 2026. The medical waste containers market is expected to make major gains during the coronavirus pandemic. The unprecedented burden of patients on the global healthcare system, and the resultant increase in medical waste generation during the outbreak has contributed to demand for medical waste containers. Strict regulations implemented for contagion control will also positively contribute to the industry.

“The medical waste container market is intensely competitive owing to the large number of small and large-scale enterprises involved in the industry. Strict guidelines by governments have resulted in developing countries adopting disposable product options, which will support demand in the years ahead,” says the FACT.MR report.

Medical Waste Containers Market- Key Takeaways

Sharps waste containers account for significant market growth, owing to growing disposal of syringes and infectious waste devices.

Reusable containers are prominent, with environmentally-compliant initiatives being taken up by healthcare facilities.

Asia Pacific is displaying potential for major growth on the back of implementation of strict measures, coupled with higher social awareness.

Medical Waste Containers Market- Driving Factors

High prevalence of chronic ailments and road traffic accidents, and the resultant volumes of medical waste is a major market driver.

Favorable government policies towards medical waste management and disposal programs contribute to market prospects.

Medical Waste Containers Market- Major Restraints

The growing fragmentation of the of the market with the influx of small-scale regional players is a challenge for market growth.

Lack of standardization in terms of regulations in medical waste management and disposal hurts growth prospects.

COVID-19 Impact on Medical Waste Containers Market

The strong demand for hazard free disposal of healthcare waste is causing the sales of medical waste containers to soar during the pandemic. Strict regulations associated to disposal and handling of medical waste is bringing in investments into the industry. Manufacturers are pushing for precautionary measures to reduce disruption to supplies. Puncture resistant biohazard bags are in high demand owing to low costs and efficacy in function. Demand is expected to stay strong even after the end of the crisis period.

Competitive Landscape

Stericycle, Covidien plc, Mauser, Daniels Health, Bemis Manufacturing Company, Sharps Compliance, Becton Dickinson & Co., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, are some of the leading players in the medical waste containers market.

Medical waste containers market players are pushing for product innovation and launch strategies with a growing focus on sustainability and the covid-19 crisis.

For example, Polyfuze Graphics Corp has introduced a new line of anti-microbial, polymer fusion products, including biohazard waste containers and sharps containers. Mediterranean Shipping Company has come up with a Smart Container offsite medical waste product for up to 20 tons of waste processing per day. Mauser Packaging has launched a medical waste container range made from 100% percent recycled plastics from post-consumer packaging waste.

About the Report

This study offers readers a comprehensive market forecast of the medical waste containers market. Global, regional and country-level analysis of the top industry trends impacting the medical waste containers market is covered in this FACT.MR study. The report offers insights on the medical waste containers market on the basis of product (chemotherapy container, biohazard medical waste container, RCRA container, pharmaceutical containers, and sharps containers), waste type (infectious & pathological waste, non-infectious waste, radioactive waste, sharps waste, and pharmaceutical waste) usage type (disposable and reusable) and medical waste generator (hospitals, clinics & physician office, pharma companies, long-term and urgent care centers, pharmacies, and others) across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and MEA).

