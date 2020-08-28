Neonatal Thermoregulation Market Sales to Flatten Due to COVID-19 Pandemic; Key Market Players to Redesign Developmental Strategies

This report tracks the global Neonatal Thermoregulation Market and presents the value forecasts for this market for a period of 10 years. The significant problem in neonates at birth is management of temperature and this contributes to significant morbidity and mortality. Low birth weight is the major cause of hypothermia and hyperthermia due to decreased thermal insulation as a result of lack of subcutaneous fat. Newborns are prone to develop hypothermia. Neonatal thermoregulation devices are used to regulate the body temperature of newborn babies.

A comprehensive report that covers all the important aspects of the global Neonatal Thermoregulation Market

In order to obtain an ease of understanding and for the better organization of the report, the report on global Neonatal Thermoregulation Market has been divided into four distinct parts. The first part of the report contains the introduction section that has the executive summary of the report along with the market taxonomy and the definition of neonatal thermoregulation. This valuable section of the report also contains information on the macroeconomic factors and the opportunity analysis of the global Neonatal Thermoregulation Market. The regulatory scenario of the global Neonatal Thermoregulation Market and the reimbursement scenario of the neonatal infant care devices in United States and United Kingdom is also given in this section of the report.

The second part of the report contains the regional Neonatal Thermoregulation Market analysis and the regions are chosen as per the market taxonomy. In this section of the report, the regional market numbers are discussed in great detail along with the regional drivers, restraints and trends affecting the respective regional markets. The last part of the report contains the global thermoregulation market analysis and forecast by product type, modality, end user and by geography. This section of the report contains important market numbers in the form of market attractiveness index, incremental dollar opportunity and basis point share analysis.

Competition landscape section is a treasure trove of market intelligence

Another part of the report features the competition landscape of the global Neonatal Thermoregulation Market and has information on the key players operating in this market. The competition landscape contains detailed information on the important companies operating in the global Neonatal Thermoregulation Market in the form of company description, product overview, key developments, strategic overview and key financials of each of the featured companies along with the SWOT analysis of the companies. This competition landscape is a valuable part of the report as it contains all the necessary information to study the leading companies operating in the global Neonatal Thermoregulation Market in detail and also reveals how they implement their strategies and vision to stay at top in this highly competitive market.

A robust research methodology for accuracy in market numbers

Overall market size has been analysed through historical data, primary responses, and public domain data. Revenue of companies in the global Neonatal Thermoregulation Market has been benchmarked to ascertain the market size for the base year. Macroeconomic indicators such as GDP and industry growth have been considered to forecast the market size over the forecast period. The historical growth trend of end-use industries, market participants’ performance, as well as the present macro-economic outlook has been taken into consideration for estimating the overall market trend forecast. This data is then validated using the triangulation method and is extensively scrutinised using advanced tools to garner quantitative and qualitative insights into the global Neonatal Thermoregulation Market.

Market Taxonomy

Product Type

Warmer Radiant Warmer Wall Mount Warmer

Neonatal Incubators Intensive Care Incubator Hybrid Incubator Selective Close Care Incubators Transport Incubator

Neonatal Cooling Systems

Modality

Open

Closed

End User

Hospitals

Paediatric and Neonatal Intensive Care Units

Others

Geography