MVNO Market Future Trends, Prominent Players, Industry Impact and Forecast by 2030

MVNO Market is Driven by Rising Triple-Play Service Popularity

Due to the rising demand for triple-play services, the global mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market is on path to reaching $127.1 billion by 2030 from $62.2 billion in 2019, at a 6.5% CAGR between 2020 and 2030. Triple-play services include television, broadband internet access, and the latency-sensitive telephone services offered as a bundled pack. With time, smartphones have begun delivering internet data in the form of video, audio, and text and offering location-based services and global positioning system (GPS) functionalities.

Get the Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/mobile-virtual-network-operator-market/report-sample

This is expected to hugely benefit the mobile virtual network operator market, as, in the coming years, such services would be offered over the internet by telecom companies around the world, like in North America currently. Further, MVNOs would rapidly expand their operations in the African and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions, which have a vast subscriber base and favorable demographics. Already, triple-play services are being offered in numerous African countries, such as Tanzania, Rwanda, and Cost d’Ivoire, and their number is predicted to increase in future.

The COVID-19 situation is harming the mobile virtual network operator market, as store closures have led to a sharp decline in subscriptions, with people not willing to spend on non-essential goods and services. Moreover, to retain customers, MVNOs have resorted to waiving off the tariff, offering lower-cost packages than before, and providing extra data free of charge, which is negatively affecting their revenue. After the pandemic ends, the demand for non-essential stuff, including mobile subscriptions, will rise, and the MVNO industry would revive.

Make Enquiry Before Purchase @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=mobile-virtual-network-operator-market