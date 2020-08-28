Web Content Management Market Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions size and Forecast up to 2030

A number of industries make use of WCM solutions and services such as media & entertainment, telecom & IT, retail & consumer goods, government, education, banking, financial services, & insurance, healthcare, and travel & hospitality. Because of the rising requirement for managing the content on web pages, publishers, broadcasters, and media portal providers in the media & entertainment industry are increasingly making use of WCM in order to provide enhanced services to customers visiting their websites.

Apart from this, the retail & consumer goods industry is also expected to increasingly adopt WCM in the coming years because of the growing number of mobile users and expansion of the e-commerce companies in Asia-Pacific (APAC). The APAC region is predicted to register a rising demand for WCM services and solutions, particularly because of the growth of the e-commerce industry in countries including India and China.

The number of mobile phones users in the region is increasingly rapidly as well, which is why companies in the domain are making use of WCM for promoting their products. Moreover, initiatives such as “Digital India” campaign, launched by the Indian government in 2015, are also resulting in the growth of the web content management market.

Based on Type

Solution Digital marketing content management Web experience management Mobile & social media content management Digital asset management Web creation & editing tools Content analytics

Service Training & Support Implementation Consulting



Based on Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premises

Based on Enterprise

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Based on Industry