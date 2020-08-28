Cyber Security Market Dynamics Trends, Segmentation, Key Players, Application And Forecast

The cyber security market is observing a trend of the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) culture in organizations, as it is being linked with employee satisfaction and increased productivity. The increasing use of personal devices, such as laptops and personal digital assistants, is being encouraged by organizations to enhance productivity. However, their rising adoption is posing a major challenge as it is putting the corporate data at a high risk of cyber-attacks. This, in turn, is adding to the demand for cyber security products and services as the IT departments are not be able to evaluate each device individually.

The major driving factor for the cyber security market is the increasing number of mobile devices. With technological advancements, mobile devices are now equipped with GPS navigation, email, and internet, which a personal computer has. However, the security measures for mobile devices are outdated, making them vulnerable to cyber-attacks. This puts sensitive information, such as contact details, passwords, and location, at a high theft risk. Equipment makers, telecom firms, and application and operating system providers are increasingly investing in cyber security programs and services to stay ahead of cyber criminals.

Another contributing factor to the market growth is the implementation of strict rules and regulations for data privacy. Various governments worldwide are bringing strict cyber laws and amending the existing ones to encourage robust web-based security. One of these laws is the mandatory implementation of cyber security solutions by companies to avoid financial and other losses due to cyberattacks. For instance, the California state government recently passed a notice regarding security breach, which says that during a security breach, any company maintaining the records of Californians must disclose the event details.

The research offers the global cyber security market size for the period 2020-2030

Based on Component

Solutions Risk and compliance management Identity and access management (IAM) Firewall Security and vulnerability management (SVM) Encryption Intrusion detection system/intrusion prevention system (IDS/IPS) Unified threat management (UTM) Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack Antivirus Data loss prevention (DLP)

Services Managed Design and integration Risk and threat management Support and maintenance Consulting Training and education Professional



Based on Security Type

Application

Network

Endpoint

Cloud

Enterprise

Based on Deployment

On-Premises

Cloud

Based on Enterprise

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Based on Use Case

Security Monitoring

Network Traffic Analysis

Threat Hunting

Incident Response

Data Exfiltration

Based on Industry