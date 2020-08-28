Impact of COVID-19 on GIS Market Growth, Segments, Size, Industry Analysis and Opportunities 2030
As GIS data is extensively used for routing, modeling, mapping, reporting, and geocoding, its demand is expected to be the highest in the coming years. In addition to this, GIS data is in high demand for regional literacy mapping applications in emerging economies, including Mexico, India, Brazil, and China. The demand for GIS for mapping is further projected to increase in developing countries, for utilization in urban planning applications, such as classification of land zone, water quality management, land acquisition, and environment impact and urban growth assessment.
Defense forces have always played a significant role in the lives of humans, ever since the beginning of civilization. The need for protecting oneself from any sort of danger is a natural instinct in human beings. There is no doubt about the fact that today’s military and defense systems are quite different from what they were, say, during the times of the early man. These days, military and defense sectors rely heavily on technology, much like any other field.
Because of this, the sector is increasingly making use of geographic information system (GIS), which stores, analyses, and visualizes data for geographic positioning on the earth’s surface. GIS is a computer-based tool which examines spatial relationships, trends, and patterns. Attributed to these features, GIS is being utilized for a number of applications, such as forecasting and predicting weather, pinpointing new store locations, routing in car navigation, reporting power outages, and analyzing crime patterns.
Based on Component
- Hardware
- Global navigation satellite system/global positioning system (GNSS/GPS) antennas
- Imaging sensors
- Total station
- Light detection and ranging (LiDAR)
- GIS collectors
- Software
- Remote sensing
- Desktop
- Server
- Developer
- Mobile
- Service
- Managed
- Professional
- Integration and maintenance
- Training and consulting
Based on Function
- Mapping
- Surveying
- Telematics and Navigation
- Location-Based Services
Based on Data Type
- Cartographic
- Photographic
- Digital
- Tabular
Based on Project Size
- Medium
- Small
- Large
Based on Industry
- Government
- Construction
- Utilities
- Telecommunications
- Mining
- Agriculture
- Aerospace & Defense
- Oil & Gas