Edge Data Center Market Size, Key Vendors, Growth Rate, Drivers, Volume and Forecast Report

Moreover, the processing of data so close to the end users reduces the load time of webpages, which, in turn, improves the ranking of the website, thereby generating more revenue for the organization. In recent times, these facilities have become incredibly important, on account of the increasing mobile data traffic all over the world.

The rising penetration of smartphones and various internet of things (IoT) systems is a key factor responsible for the growing mobile data traffic around the world.Besides the increasing volume of data being generated throughout the world, the surging over-the-top (OTT) traffic is also boosting the demand for edge data centers across the globe.