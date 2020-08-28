News

Edge Data Center Market Size, Key Vendors, Growth Rate, Drivers, Volume and Forecast Report

pnsintelligence
Edge data centers are the facilities that provide cached content and cloud computing resources to the end users. These facilities are situated close to the people that they serve and usually connect to a bigger central data center or multiple data centers. These centers help organizations mitigate latency and provide a greater user experience by processing data and other services closer to the end users.
Moreover, the processing of data so close to the end users reduces the load time of webpages, which, in turn, improves the ranking of the website, thereby generating more revenue for the organization. In recent times, these facilities have become incredibly important, on account of the increasing mobile data traffic all over the world.
The rising penetration of smartphones and various internet of things (IoT) systems is a key factor responsible for the growing mobile data traffic around the world.Besides the increasing volume of data being generated throughout the world, the surging over-the-top (OTT) traffic is also boosting the demand for edge data centers across the globe.

Based on Component

  • Solutions
    • Cooling
    • Power and uninterruptible power supply (UPS)
    • IT racks & enclosure
    • Networking equipment
    • Storage
    • Data center infrastructure management (DCIM)
  • Services
    • Installation & integration
    • Managed
    • Consulting

Based on Organization

  • Large Enterprises
  • Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Based on Application

  • Retail
  • Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI)
  • Logistics & Transportation
  • Healthcare
  • Government
  • IT & Telecom

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *