Magnetic Flow Meters Market : is Booming Massively by 2025

Magnetic flow meter, also technically an electromagnetic flow meter or more commonly just called a mag meter. A magnetic field is applied to the metering tube, which results in a potential difference proportional to the flow velocity perpendicular to the flux lines

Magnetic flow meters face problems with the electrodes corroding while in contact with the conductive fluids in the pipe. Depending on the application, such as pharmaceutical and food industry demand for high sanitation, thus, various sensors are equipped with the electromagnetic flow meters to offer desired characteristics pertaining to an application.

Magnetic Flow Meters Market competition by top manufacturers as follow: , ABB, Emerson, Siemens, OMEGA Engineering, Yokogawa, KROHNE Group, Tokyo Keiso, Honeywell, Analog Devices, ONICON Incorporated, Badger Meter, Inc., McCrometer, Inc.

The Type Coverage in the Market are:

AC (Alternating Current)

DC (Direct Current)

Market Segment by Applications, covers:

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Pulp & Paper

Municipal Applications

Mining

Agricultural

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

