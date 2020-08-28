Global Impact of Covid-19 on PEM Water Electrolysis Market to Record Significant Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period 2020–2025

“ PEM Water Electrolysis Market Overview 2020 – 2025

The rising technology in PEM Water Electrolysis Market is also depicted in this research report.

Electrolysis is a promising option for hydrogen production from renewable resources. Electrolysis is the process of using electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen. This reaction takes place in a unit called an electrolyze. Electrolyzes can range in size from small, appliance-size equipment that is well-suited for small-scale distributed hydrogen production to large-scale, central production facilities that could be tied directly to renewable or other non-greenhouse-gas-emitting forms of electricity production.

Proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysis is the electrolysis of water in a cell equipped with a solid polymer electrolyte (SPE) that is responsible for the conduction of protons, separation of product gases, and electrical insulation of the electrodes. The PEM electrolyzer was introduced to overcome the issues of partial load, low current density, and low pressure operation currently plaguing the alkaline electrolyzer.

Key Competitors of the Global PEM Water Electrolysis Market are: , Proton On-Site, Teledyne Energy Systems, Suzhou Jingli, Hydrogenics, McPhy, Areva H2gen, ITM, Elchemtech, Siemens, Toshiba

Historical data available in the report elaborates on the development of the PEM Water Electrolysis on national, regional and international levels.

Major Product Types covered are:

Small Scale Type

Middle Scale Type

Large Scale Type

Major Applications of PEM Water Electrolysis covered are:

Power Plants

Steel Plant

Electronics and Photovoltaics

Industrial Gases

Energy Storage or Fueling for FCEVs

Others

This study report on global PEM Water Electrolysis market throws light on the crucial trends and dynamics impacting the development of the market, including the restraints, drivers, and opportunities.

The fundamental purpose of PEM Water Electrolysis Market report is to provide a correct and strategic analysis of the PEM Water Electrolysis industry.

Market Scenario:

The report further highlights the development trends in the global PEM Water Electrolysis market. Factors that are driving the market growth and fueling its segments are also analyzed in the report.

Highlights following key factors:

:- Business description – A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

:- Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

:- SWOT Analysis – A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats.

:- Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.

:- Major products and services – A list of major products, services and brands of the company.

:- Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company.

:- Important locations and subsidiaries – A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

:- Detailed financial ratios for the past five years – The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 5 years history.

Our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments.

– Market share analysis of the top industry players.

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants.

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets.

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations).

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations.

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends.

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments.

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.

