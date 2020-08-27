Air Spring Market : Progresses for Huge Profits by 2026 with demanding Key Players like – VB-Airsuspension, VDL Weweler-Colaert

“Latest Research Report: Air Spring industry

Air springs are load-carrying rubber components constructed of a hollow rubber bellow sealed to metal plates attached at the top and bottom. Through the use of air compression, air springs dampen shock and vibration.

With a macro-economic perspective, healthy economic growth across geographies is expected to create business opportunities over the forecast period. Increasing penetration of air suspension system into passenger cars and commercial vehicles is projected to turnout as a primary factor supplementing demand for air spring. Over the past decade, sales of luxury vehicles has registered an upsurge, both in developing and developed nations, the preference for luxurious vehicles is not just limited to passenger cars, but also there has been significant demand for luxurious buses and performance trucks. Many OEMs equip these categories with novel air suspension system and thus turn out to be consumers of air springs. The global air spring market is projected to witness increasing adoption of electronically controlled systems, this trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period. However, consumption of non-electronically controlled systems is expected to remain dominant.

Air Spring Market competition by top manufacturers as follow: , Continental, Firestone Industrial Products Company, Hendrickson USA, Wabco Holdings, AccuAir Suspension, Dunlop Systems and components, Mando Corp, BWI Group, Tata AutoComp Systems, VB-Airsuspension, VDL Weweler-Colaert

The Type Coverage in the Market are:

Convoluted Bellows

Rolling Lobe Bellows

Sleeve Bellows

Market Segment by Applications, covers:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

This Air Spring Market report has been combined with a variety of market segments such as applications, end users and sales.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights:

• Detailed overview of parent market

• Changing market dynamics in the industry

• In-depth market segmentation

• Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

• Recent industry trends and developments

• Competitive landscape

• Strategies of key players and products offered

• Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

• A neutral perspective on market performance

• Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

