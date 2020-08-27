Glucaric Acid market : is expected to pick up in healthy CAGR by 2020-2025

“Overview Of Glucaric Acid Industry 2020-2025:

Glucaric acid, is a chemical compound with the formula C6H10O8. It is derived by oxidizing a sugar such as glucose with nitric acid.

Chemicals employed in the building & construction industry such as phosphates are likely to be substituted by glucaric acid owing to its naturally occurring and renewable nature. Issues regarding the usage of phosphates owing to their toxic nature is the primary driver of the glucaric acid market. Glucaric acid was one of the widely used chemicals in the U.S. in 2016. It is anticipated to offer ample growth opportunities during the forecast period. Implementation of stringent government regulations regarding the usage of harmful chemicals to curtail environmental damage is the factor driving the glucaric acid market in the U.S. The country is one of the major producers of glucose, which is primarily the reason for the presence of key glucaric acid manufacturing companies. According to a survey by the U.S. Department of Energy, glucaric acid has been identified as the top chemical made from renewable sources.

Glucaric Acid Market competition by top manufacturers as follow: , Kalion, RENNOVIA, Aadhunik Industries, AK Scientific, Alfa Chemistry, Cayman Chemical

The global Glucaric Acid market has been segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application, distribution channel, end-user, and industry vertical, along with the geography, delivering valuable insights.

The Type Coverage in the Market are:

D-Glucaric Acid-1,4-Lactone

Calcium D-Glucarate

Pure Glucaric Acid

Market Segment by Applications, covers:

Corrosion Inhibitors

Food Ingredients

Detergents

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Major factors covered in the report:

Global Glucaric Acid Market summary

Economic Impact on the Industry

Market Competition in terms of Manufacturers

Production, Revenue (Value) by geographical segmentation

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Market Analysis by Application

Cost Investigation

Industrial Chain, Raw material sourcing strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy comprehension, Distributors and Traders

Study on Market Research Factors

Global Glucaric Acid Market Forecast

