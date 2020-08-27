Industrial Wireline Networking Market Headed for Growth and Global Expansion by 2030

Industrial Wireline Networking Market – Introduction

Industrial wireline networking in IT network design is primarily used for the interconnectivity of industrial equipment to transmit industrial data over an industrial network. Companies use Ethernet and Fieldbus to connect industrial devices such as local and distributed I/O, programmable logic controller (PLC), servo controllers, and other equipment in an industrial facility.

Service providers are offering wireless and wireline networking solutions to industries according to the infrastructure and enterprise network design. Companies are giving preference to industrial wireline networking because it is easy to implement in an industrial area and is more reliable for data transmission.

Industrial wireline networking includes Power over Ethernet (PoE) wireline services that allow the user to provide current to equipment and transmit data at the same time through a single wire. PoE helps to connect the physical devices on the industrial network.

Several networking companies offer one-to-one wireline connections between different offices or industrial facilities to increase the quality and transmitting speed of the data.

Companies are adopting advanced technologies in industry to improve the connectivity of all devices over an industrial network. This is expected to increase the demand for industrial wireline networks among different industries.

Key Drivers of the Industrial Wireline Networking Market

Increasing demand for Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technology among companies to increase the efficiency and product line that requires a strong interconnectivity network is expected to drive the industrial wireline networking market.

Increasing demand for an Ethernet network that offers a converged and standard network platform with time-sensitive networking (TSN) is expected to boost the demand for industrial wireline networking among companies.

Companies are giving preference to wireline Ethernet services that helps to increase the conversion ratio of potential customers, which is expected to offer significant revenue opportunities to service providers through industrial wireline networking.

Service Providers Unable to Maintain the Standard of Services Expected to Hinder the Industrial Wireline Networking Market

Several new entrants in the market fail to maintain the standard of customer services and integration services in wireline networking; thus the companies using wireless services which requires low maintenance is restraining the growth of the industrial wireline networking market

Lack of awareness about the benefits of wireline networking and the increasing inclination of customers toward wireless services is expected to hamper the industrial wireline networking market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Industrial Wireline Networking Market

Companies are adopting digital platforms for business processes and marketing strategies due to the lockdown measures and to provide more reliable platforms to manage business activities in different locations. Majorly, manufacturing, FMCG, and other production-based companies depend on wireline networking for interconnectivity; but some industries are investing in wireless networking to provide access to maximum people during lockdown conditions. The ever-increasing threat of COVID-19 is projected to decrease the investment of companies on industrial wireline networking solutions and services during the forecast period.

North America to Hold Major Share of the Global Industrial Wireline Networking Market

North America holds a prominent share of the global industrial wireline networking market due to increasing demand for industrial wireline networking among food and beverages, oil and gas, manufacturing, and automotive industry

The industrial wireline networking market in Asia Pacific and Europe is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of IIoT technologies among different industries. Companies are adopting and investing in advanced networking technologies to maintain their position in global markets.

Key Players Operating in the Global Industrial Wireline Networking Market

ABB Ltd.

ABB is a global power and industrial automation company. The company’s APM clients are located in Latin America, North America, China, and Western Europe in transportation and utilities industries. It provides ABB Ability Ellipse APM, a software solution, designed to provide health and performance insights.

Siemens AG

Siemens AG is one of the leading global manufacturers of resource-saving and energy-efficient technologies. The company primarily operates through seven business segments – digital industries, smart infrastructure, gas and power, mobility, Siemens healthineers, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, and financial services (SFS).

Other key players operating in the global industrial wireline networking market include Belden Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., Moxa Inc., and Rockwell Automation Inc.

Global Industrial Wireline Networking Market: Research Scope

Global Industrial Wireline Networking Market, by Application

Industrial Ethernet

Fieldbus

Global Industrial Wireline Networking Market, by Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Global Industrial Wireline Networking Market, by Industry

Automotive

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Government

MFCG

Food & Beverages

Others

Global Industrial Wireline Networking Market Segmentation, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. France Russia Italy Spain Nordic Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia Singapore Malaysia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



