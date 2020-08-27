Truck Platooning Market Growth, Segments, Size, Industry Analysis and Opportunities 2028

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Truck Platooning Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2028, (The global truck platooning market is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the rising environmental pollution and the growing need for safer road transport, operational efficiency in trucks, and efficient truck fleet management. Truck platooning involves the optimum utilization of autonomous driving technologies, which not only reduces the road mishaps but also improves the operational efficiency of trucks and helps the fleet operators to make significant savings on fuel and maintenance costs.).”

The growth of the truck platooning market is mainly driven by the benefits offered by the technology, such as cleaner, safer, and more efficient road transport. It helps in reducing the fuel consumption as well as the carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions of trucks. According to the European Federation for Transport and Environment, vehicular emissions from trucks currently contribute about 25% of the total road transport emissions.

Some of the major truck OEMs incorporating this technology in their products are Volvo AB, Daimler AG, and Scania AB, and some of the key technology providers in the industry are Peloton Technology Inc., Continental AG, Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC (a subsidiary of Knorr-Bremse AG), and Meritor WABCO Vehicle Control Systems.

The report will also provide a country-wise analysis. Some of the major countries that are covered in the report include the U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Sweden, Netherlands, Norway, Austria, Belgium, Sweden, China, Japan, Australia, Singapore, U.A.E., and Kuwait.