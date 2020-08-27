Home Healthcare Market 2020 | Surprising Growth due to pandemic (Covid 19) include Major Players like Koninklijke Philips N.V., Air Liquide, Amedisys, Apple Home Healthcare, Arcadia and others

This market report involves the drivers and restraints for the HOME HEALTHCARE MARKET that are derived from SWOT analysis, and also shows what all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions by the several key players and brands that are driving the market are by systemic company profiles. The market data within the report is displayed in a statistical format to offer a better understanding upon the market dynamics. This report provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market

This HOME HEALTHCARE MARKET analysis provides the insights which bring marketplace clearly into the focus and thus help organizations make better decisions. The data and the information regarding the ABC industry are taken from consistent sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, and journals which is then checked and validated by the market experts. HOME HEALTHCARE MARKET report has been structured with transparent research studies which makes it of supreme quality. By exactly understanding customer requirement, one or more methods are used to construct this finest market research report. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2020 – 2025 for the market.

Home healthcare market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 8.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 520,594.06 million by 2027 from USD 273,118.18 million in 2019. Rising minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic interventional procedures and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are the factors for the market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Company profile section of players such as Koninklijke Philips N.V., Air Liquide, Amedisys, Apple Home Healthcare, Arcadia, Davita Inc, Diaverum, Home Health Care, Inc, Home Healthcare Solutions Company, LLC, Kindred Healthcare, LLC, LHC Group, Inc., National HealthCare Corporation and PORTEA MEDICAL, OMRON Corporation, Air Liquide, B. Braun Melsungen AG, BPL Medical Technologies, CARDINAL HEALTH and Sunrise Medical (US) LLC among other players domestic and global. Home healthcare market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The market analysis and insights covered in this Home Healthcare Market business document offers key statistics on the market status of global and regional manufacturers and is an imperative source of guidance which provides exact direction to the companies and individuals interested in the industry. This report contains a bottomless knowledge and information on what the market’s definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are and also explains the drivers and restraints of the market which is derived from SWOT analysis. The important highlights of this market report are key market dynamics, current market scenario and future prospects of the sector.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

Home Healthcare Market Development

In July 2018, OMRON Healthcare Inc. acquired 3A Health Care s.r.l., who is a leader in the production and development of surgical aspirators and specialized aerosol therapy devices. It will help the company to prevent and treat airway diseases.

Scope of the Home Healthcare Market

Home healthcare market is segmented on the basis of countries into the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, U.K., France, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, Lithuania, Poland, Hungary, Austria, Ireland, Norway and Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America in South America, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Rest of Middle East & Africa in Middle East & Africa.

All country based analysis of home healthcare market is further analyzed based on further segmentation. On the basis of type, home healthcare market is segmented into devices, services and software. On the basis of disease, home healthcare market is segmented into chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes, hypertension, smoking, asthma, depression, heart, dementia / Alzheimer’s disease (AD), obesity, Parkinson’s disease, coronary artery disease, infectious diseases (HIV/AIDS), bone & joint diseases, cardiovascular & metabolic diseases and others. On the basis of distribution channel, home healthcare market is segmented into retail sales and direct tenders.

Home Healthcare Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research, home healthcare market in North America region has the highest market share followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The market leader Koninklijke Philips N.V. accounts an estimated market share of approximately 30% to 35% in home healthcare market. The revenue of Koninklijke Philips N.V. has increased nearly by 2% from 2018 to 2019. 810.10 million 2019 as compared to 2018.

In August 2016, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (U.S.) entered into strategic collaboration. With the collaboration the company helped to prevent from chronic care management and also provide healthy living.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

