Non-volatile Dual In-line Memory Module Market : In-Depth Analysis 2020 : How Market Will Grow In The Upcoming Period 2020-2025?

A non-volatile dual in-line memory module (NVDIMM) is a type of random-access memory for computers. Non-volatile memory is memory that retains its contents even when electrical power is removed, for example from an unexpected power loss, system crash, or normal shutdown. “”Dual in-line”” identifies the memory as using the DIMM package. NVDIMMs improve application performance, data security, and system crash recovery time. They enhance solid-state drive (SSD) endurance and reliability.

Engineers are looking for ways to reduce the amount of data transferred, data transfer frequency, and the duration of transmission to conserve energy in an organization. Also, they are looking for memory devices that can operate at lower power and can be integrated with the system. This growing requirement increases the demand for NVDIMM devices as they possess fast processing speed, have low cost of operation, high efficiency, and the capability of retaining data.

Moreover, several industries such as the manufacturing, retail, automotive, and social media rely on IoT to experience an increase in data transfer speed. As a result, it has been estimated that the increasing development of IoT-enabled devices will lead to the growth of this market during the predicted period.

Non-volatile Dual In-line Memory Module Market competition by top manufacturers as follow: , Viking Technology, AgigA Tech, SK Hynix, Micron Technology, Netlist, SMART Modular Technologies, Netlist, Intel, Super Micro Computer, Integrated Device Technology

The global Non-volatile Dual In-line Memory Module market has been segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application, distribution channel, end-user, and industry vertical, along with the geography, delivering valuable insights.

The Type Coverage in the Market are:

NVDIMM-F

NVDIMM-N

Market Segment by Applications, covers:

Enterprise Storage and Server

High-End Workstation

Networking Equipment

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

