Selective Soldering Equipment Market To Witness Robust Expansion Throughout The Forecast Period 2020-2030

Selective Soldering Equipment Market: Introduction

Selective soldering equipment is used for soldering the components of printed circuit boards. It is the process of flow soldering where the soldering method is done by through-hole technology and the electronic components are soldered on both the sides of the printed circuit board system. Selective soldering is done on the molded modules which may get damaged because of heat caused by wave soldering. Selective soldering is a cost effective method for mounting the electronic components on printed circuit boards. Various advantages of selective soldering over traditional hand soldering is expected to eventually boost the selective soldering equipment market. Increasing demand for printed circuit boards in the electronics industry is set to drive the selective soldering equipment market.

Rising Demand for Consumer Electronics to Drive the Global Selective Soldering Equipment Market

Growth of the electronics sector due to advances in IOT and increasing demand for technologically advanced electronic products is likely to lead to increased usage of selective soldering equipment. Selective soldering equipment are cost effective and require less maintenance. They perform better and work efficiently compared to traditional manual soldering. Low cost of operation, easy processing, and affordable component parts are the major factors expected to drive the global selective soldering equipment market.

Increasing Technological Advancements to Create Better Opportunities for the Selective Soldering Equipment Market Globally

Selective soldering equipment reduces manual and wave soldering cost. The highly flexible and accurate soldering process machines have gained popularity among customers. Selective soldering equipment targets the specific areas on the board for the soldering process. Manufacturers are focusing to improve the soldering techniques to cater to the rising demand for efficient and reliable soldering systems. Thus, product innovation and high-volume manufacturing machines are expected to create better opportunities in various application areas and industries such as aerospace and defense, network and communications, and automotive industry. Growing penetration of smartphones and expansion of the consumer electronics industry is expected to drive the global selective soldering equipment market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to Lead the Global Selective Soldering Equipment Market

In terms of region, the global selective soldering equipment market can be divided into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Europe includes the country-level analysis for U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. North America selective soldering equipment market country-level analysis includes Canada, the U.S., and Rest of North America. The South America selective soldering equipment market is segmented into Brazil, and Rest of South America. Analysis and forecast of the selective soldering equipment market in Asia Pacific features India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa covers the market analysis for GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa.

The market in Asia Pacific is likely to witness maximum demand for selective soldering equipment from 2019 to 2027 due to growth of the electronics industry.

Key Manufacturers Operating in the Market

Key manufacturers operating in the global selective soldering equipment market are:

Manncorp

JUKI CORPORATION

Nordson Corporation

EBSO GmbH

RPS Automation

Kurtz Holding GmbH & Co. Beteiligungs KG

SEHO Systems GmbH

Illinois Tool Works, Inc.

Japan Unix Co., Ltd.

Seika Corporation

Global Selective Soldering Equipment Market: Research Scope

Global Selective Soldering Equipment Market, by Type

Standalone

In-line

Modular

Global Selective Soldering Equipment Market, by Process

Miniature Wave

Laser

Selective Aperture Wave

Others (Programmable robotic, Induction Soldering, etc.)

Global Selective Soldering Equipment Market, by Application

Automotive

Medical

Network & Communication

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace and Defense

Others (Electrical works, etc.)

Global Selective Soldering Equipment Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



