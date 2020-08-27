Planting Equipment Market: By Leading Manufacturers And Product Types With Region By 2020 – 2027 | Emerging Players – Deere & Company., AGCO Corporation, Buhler Industries Inc.
Planting equipment market is expected to reach USD 32.60 billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 6.10% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Rising awareness in the farmers regarding the modern agricultural techniques in developed countries drives the growth of planting equipment market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.
Deere & Company., AGCO Corporation, Buhler Industries Inc., Kinze Manufacturing, CNH Industrial America LLC., Bourgault Industries Ltd, Morris Industries Ltd., Stara S/A Indústria de Implementos Agrícolas., Kasco Manufacturing Co., Inc., Davimac Manufacturing, Dawn Equipment Company, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd, Visser Horti Systems, New Holland Agriculture a brand of CNH Industrial, Kverneland AS, KUBOTA Corporation among other domestic and global players.
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.)
- North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.)
- The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
