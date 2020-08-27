Automotive Battery Management System Market Investment Opportunity by 2025

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Automotive Battery Management System Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2025, (The global automotive battery management system market is forecasted to witness significant growth in the coming years, owing to increasing demand for hybrid electric and battery electric vehicles. The increase in the demand for these vehicles is a result of the implementation of stringent government regulations with respect to environment degradation and government incentives in the form of subsidies, grants, and tax rebates to encourage the use of eco-friendly modes of transportation.).”

Various environmental policies and regulations coupled with governments’ support in the form of subsidies, grants, and tax rebates are the key factors driving the growth of the automotive battery management system market. This is because the sales of hybrid electric and pure electric vehicles directly affect the market demand for automotive battery management systems.

Drivers

Automotive Battery Management System Market Competitive Landscape

The global automotive battery management system market is witnessing a number of partnerships, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions among major players. Apart from this, many automotive electronics providers have added battery management systems as one of their verticals to their business. Besides, the competition in the market is expected to increase in the near future. The market primarily comprises component vendors and battery management system manufacturers. Some of the key players in the market are Analog Devices Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, AVL LIST GmbH, Texas Instruments Inc., Continental AG, HORIBA MIRA Ltd., Intel Corporation, Johnson Matthey PLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Toshiba Corporation.