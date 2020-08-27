Modular Refinery Market To Witness Robust Expansion Throughout The Forecast Period 2020-2030

Modular Refinery: Introduction

Modular refinery is a skid-mounted modular structure based crude oil processing refinery plant. Each modular structure is an essential component of crude oil refinery. It is connected to each other by means of pipelines.

Structures or individual components of modular refineries are usually fabricated in a factory or site far from the required location in a controlled environment. This reduces costs to a larger extent and also improves efficiency of the process. Modules manufactured are transported to the required site for installation, resulting in a much quicker installation time than conventional refineries.

Major components of modular refineries generally include modular atmospheric distillation units, modular vacuum distillation units, hydrotreater units, hydro desulfurization units, catalytic reformer units, and hydrocracker units

Key Drivers of Global Modular Refinery Market

Rise in government initiatives to increase local refining capacities, especially in developing and underdeveloped countries across the globe, is expected to drive the demand for modular refineries in the near future. Governments across the globe are striving to curb import of refined products in order to reduce their fiscal deficit. Demand for refined products is rising at a rapid pace in these countries. As a result, their import and burden on economy is also increasing. These facilities enable governments either to import or produce crude oil, which can be broken down into refined products.

Governments are investing significantly in modular refineries to increase their refining capacities in order to lower the cost and maintain continuous supply of refined products. These facilities not only ensure security of continuous supply of transportation fuels, but also enhance the power generation capacity and secure LPG supply.

Quick installation period and lower investment costs are another key drivers of the market. Modules of these refineries are pre-built and tested before shipping to the site; therefore, their installation requires comparatively much less time than conventional on-site building approach. These refineries are much smaller in size and processing capacity; therefore, they require comparatively low capital investment than conventional refineries. These refineries can be relocated depending upon the situation and requirements.

For Right Perspective & Competitive Insights on Modular Refinery Market, Request for a Sample

Key Develpments in Global Modular Refinery Market

In December 2019, Equatorial Guinea’s Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons ordered the Atlantic Methanol Production Company LLC (AMPCO) to dismantle its methanol plant at the Punta Europa Gas Complex on Bioko Island. The Government instead notified the company to set up a modular refinery in the location, primarily due to the lack of investment in the Alba field and the corresponding methanol plant. Modular refinery would prove to be value addition project in that space.

In December 2019, Brahms Oil Refineries Limited and Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) announced that the companies have signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) in order to develop and finance a petroleum storage and link it to the Kamsar refinery project in Guinea. The agreement would include establishment of a 76,000 cubic meter and 114,200 cubic meter crude oil storage terminal and refined products storage terminal respectively; along with supporting transportation infrastructure and modular refining facility of around 12,000 barrels per day (bpd).

In August 2019, AIPCC Energy Limited announced that its 6,000 bpd capacity modular refinery under Edo Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited at Ologbo, Ikpoba Okha, would become operational by October 2019. The company announced that the fabrication of its modular refinery has been completed in China. However, the company is awaiting the inspection and approval of its modular refinery by Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in order to ship the facility to the Nigeria site.

Request the coronavirus impact analysis @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=75079

Middle East & Africa Likely to Lead Global Modular Refinery Market

Middle East & Africa is likely to hold leading share of the global modular refinery market during the forecast period. Increase in investment in onsite crude oil refining and rise in refining capacities in the region are driving the market in Middle East & Africa. Modular refineries require lower investment than conventional refineries. Therefore, they are highly popular in the region.

North America and Asia Pacific are estimated to follow Middle East & Africa in terms of share of the global modular refinery market. However, the market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, primarily due to the increasing demand for oil & gas in the region, especially in China and India.

Latin America and Europe accounted for relatively minor shares of the global modular refinery market in 2018. However, rise in investments in the oil & gas industry in Latin America is likely to boost the market in the region in the near future.

Key Players Operating in Global Market

Key players operating in the global modular refinery market include:

Honeywell International Inc

Chemex Modular

Brahms Oil Refineries Ltd.

M77 Ltd

SEERS OIL AND GAS LTD

?TO R.E.N.E.W.

Peiyang Chemical Equipment Co., Ltd.

Amerisource Energy

AIPCC Energy Limited

Pyramid E & C

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report

Global Modular Refinery Market: Research Scope

Global Modular Refinery Market, by Capacity

Below 5,000 BPD

5,000 – 10,000 BPD

10,001 – 30,000 BPD

Above 30,000 BPD

Global Modular Refinery Market, by Operator

Private

National Oil Company (NOC)

Global Modular Refinery Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

The EIRS quadrant framework in the report sums up our wide spectrum of data-driven research and advisory for CXOs to help them make better decisions for their businesses and stay as leaders.

Below is a snapshot of these quadrants.

1. Customer Experience Map

The study offers an in-depth assessment of various customers’ journeys pertinent to the market and its segments. It offers various customer impressions about the products and service use. The analysis takes a closer look at their pain points and fears across various customer touchpoints. The consultation and business intelligence solutions will help interested stakeholders, including CXOs, define customer experience maps tailored to their needs. This will help them aim at boosting customer engagement with their brands.

2. Insights and Tools

The various insights in the study are based on elaborate cycles of primary and secondary research the analysts engage with during the course of research. The analysts and expert advisors at TMR adopt industry-wide, quantitative customer insights tools and market projection methodologies to arrive at results, which makes them reliable. The study not just offers estimations and projections, but also an uncluttered evaluation of these figures on the market dynamics. These insights merge data-driven research framework with qualitative consultations for business owners, CXOs, policy makers, and investors. The insights will also help their customers overcome their fears.

3. Actionable Results

The findings presented in this study by TMR are an indispensable guide for meeting all business priorities, including mission-critical ones. The results when implemented have shown tangible benefits to business stakeholders and industry entities to boost their performance. The results are tailored to fit the individual strategic framework. The study also illustrates some of the recent case studies on solving various problems by companies they faced in their consolidation journey.

4. Strategic Frameworks

The study equips businesses and anyone interested in the market to frame broad strategic frameworks. This has become more important than ever, given the current uncertainty due to COVID-19. The study deliberates on consultations to overcome various such past disruptions and foresees new ones to boost the preparedness. The frameworks help businesses plan their strategic alignments for recovery from such disruptive trends. Further, analysts at TMR helps you break down the complex scenario and bring resiliency in uncertain times.

The report sheds light on various aspects and answers pertinent questions on the market. Some of the important ones are:

1. What can be the best investment choices for venturing into new product and service lines?

2. What value propositions should businesses aim at while making new research and development funding?

3. Which regulations will be most helpful for stakeholders to boost their supply chain network?

4. Which regions might see the demand maturing in certain segments in near future?

5. What are the some of the best cost optimization strategies with vendors that some well-entrenched players have gained success with?

6. Which are the key perspectives that the C-suite are leveraging to move businesses to new growth trajectory?

7. Which government regulations might challenge the status of key regional markets?

8. How will the emerging political and economic scenario affect opportunities in key growth areas?

9. What are some of the value-grab opportunities in various segments?

10. What will be the barrier to entry for new players in the market?

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

Get Our Trending Research Report Below:

Contact

Transparency Market Research

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/