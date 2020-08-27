Cooling Tower Water Treatment System Market Survey | Demand, Depth Analysis and Estimated Forecast 2020-2030

Cooling Tower Water Treatment System Market: Introduction

A cooling tower water treatment system is an integral part of process operations in many industries that helps to remove damaging impurities from the cooling tower.

A cooling tower water treatment system helps to improve the quality of water by regulating its alkalinity, chlorides, hardness, minerals, total dissolved solids, and total suspended solids.

Cooling towers are available in a wide range of sizes and designs based on the cooling load of an end-use solution. The cooling load is determined by the size of the industry for which heat and energy needs to be extracted.

Major players across the globe are introducing advanced systems that help users to minimize annual cleanings, improve chemical program effectiveness, and support effective microbiological control. This is found to be attractive among users and encouraging them to invest in cooling tower water treatment system technologies.

Rapid Growth in the Industrial Sector

Rapid growth in the industrial sector across the globe is likely to propel the growth of cooling tower water treatment systems. Impurity-free clean water is an integral part of the manufacturing sector for several processes. Rising dependency of the manufacturing sector on these systems is likely to drive the growth of the market. In addition, increasing number of power, nuclear, petroleum, and processing plants in emerging countries of the globe is driving the growth of the cooling tower water treatment system market.

Cost Required for Maintenance

Rising operational cost of maintenance faced by industries impacts the growth of the cooling tower water treatment system market. Continuous growth in the cost of energy, and issues of scaling, corrosion, fouling, and minimal equipment efficiency in a cooling tower water treatment system is influencing end-users to opt for alternative solutions. This can also impact the growth of cooling tower water treatment systems across the globe.

Asia Pacific a Potential Market for Cooling Tower Water Treatment Systems

The global cooling tower water treatment system market can be divided into five regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA)

North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the cooling tower water treatment system market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, the market in Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the cooling tower water treatment system market analysis and forecast of GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The cooling tower water treatment system market in South America is segmented into Brazil and Rest of South America.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain a potential market for cooling tower water treatment systems owing to a thriving industrial sector in the region.

Key Players Operating in the Cooling Tower Water Treatment System Market

The global cooling tower water treatment system market is consolidated in nature due to presence of a wide range of global players that provide effective solutions to meet the requirements of end-users.

A few of the key players operating in the global cooling tower water treatment system market are:

Accepta Ltd.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Albemarle Corp.

Avista Technologies, Inc.

BASF SE

Buckman

BWA Water Additives UK Ltd

Cabot Corporation

Danaher Corporation

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Ecolab, Inc.

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

GE Water and Process Technologies

Hawkins, Inc.

Kemira Oyj

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

Solenis International LLC

SUEZ Group

Thermax Limited

Veolia Water Technologies SA

Global Cooling Tower Water Treatment System Market: Research Scope

Global Cooling Tower Water Treatment System Market, by Type

Natural-draft Towers

Forced-draft Towers

Induced-draft Towers

Global Cooling Tower Water Treatment System Market, by Size

Small-sized Towers (Below 88 Kilowatts)

Medium-sized Towers (88 to 352 kilowatts)

Large-sized Towers (Above 352 kilowatts)

Global Cooling Tower Water Treatment System Market, by Component

Chemical Feed Analyzers and Process Controllers

Chlorine Dioxide Generation Systems

Ion Exchange Water Softening Products

Microfiltration Systems

Hypochlorite Generation Systems

Reverse Osmosis Systems

Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment

Filtration Systems

Cooling Components

Global Cooling Tower Water Treatment System Market, By Application

Power Generation

Mining & Metals

Pulp & Paper

Microelectronics

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Automotive

Oil Refining/Petrochemical

Others (Textiles & Dyes, Chemical, etc.)

