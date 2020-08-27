Marine Electronics Market Anticipated to Achieve Lucrative Growth by 2030

Global Marine Electronics Market Market: Overview

Global positioning system (GPS) systems combine numerous devices that provide exact information that helps the ships for rescuing people during emergencies. Seaborne vessels are using these GPS systems for their authentic and effective working. This system helps them to decide to choose the route. By using GPS technology, vessel-tracking systems for identifying the marine and naval vessels and tracking or monitoring the ships location. These systems serve and help in the transmission and receiving points with the help of very high frequency (VHF) radio channels.

The marine electronics market report represents the current scenario coupled with future growth and opportunities present in the global market. One of the important part of the marine electronics market report is competitive landscape, which offers details of key players operating in the marine electronics market such as company history, SWOT analysis, annual turnover, mergers new product launches, acquisitions (M&A) activities, and recent research and development (R&D).

Global Marine Electronics Market: Drivers and Restraints

Search and rescue squads use sonar systems for tracing bodies from crash or accidental sites. Growing adoption of sonar systems for search and rescue operations are driving contributing towards the growth of the marine electronics market. Additionally, these electronics offer convince and works effectively, which are supporting its adoption and driving growth of the global marine electronics market.

Growing usage of water or air ways for travelling or goods transport is leading to increased risk of accidents, which in turn is propelling adoption of the marine electronics market. Additionally, growing uptake of anti-submarine warfare (ASW) systems and unmanned underwater vehicle (UUVs) coupled with increased focus on improving marine transportation safety is boosting adoption of the marine electronics and likely propel growth of the global marine electronics market. Moreover, rising need for securing the marine routes and improving safety of coastal areas is expected to contribute to the demand for the marine electronics. This factor is expected to provide a support to the growth of the global marine electronics market.

Global Marine Electronics Market: Geographical Analysis

On the basis of region, the marine electronics market could be segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these regions, North America is expected to expand with faster growth rate over the forecast period. This growth is attributable to the factors such as rapid economic developments, digitalization, and increased and early adoption of advanced marine technologies.

Global Marine Electronics Market: Companies Mentioned

Some of the key players operating in the marine electronics market are ATLAS ELEKTRONIK, FLIR Systems, FURUNO ELECTRIC, Garmin, Johnson Outdoors, Kongsberg Maritime, Kraken Sonar, Navico, Neptune Sonar, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, R2Sonic, Sound Metrics, Thales Group, and Ultra Electronics.

Market segmentation based on geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

