Coronavirus Business Impact Anatomic Pathology Market : Industry Trends and Developments | P&S Intelligence

One of the biggest factors resulting in the increasing demand for anatomic pathology services across the world is the escalating prevalence of chronic diseases, such as hypertension, cancer, heart diseases, autoimmune diseases, liver cirrhosis, and kidney diseases, especially in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). According to a report of the World Health Organization (WHO), 9.6 million people died from cancer across the world in 2018. Furthermore, the report also states that almost 70% of the deaths from cancer occur in LMICs, which, in turn, boosts the demand for anatomic pathology screening in these countries.

The other key factor responsible for the growth of the anatomic pathology market is the soaring geriatric population across the globe. As per the World Population Ageing published by the United Nations (UN), the global geriatric population is predicted to increase from 703 million in 2019 to 1.5 billion by 2050. Additionally, the WHO reports that the prevalence of chronic diseases, such as depression, diabetes, organ failure, dementia, and pulmonary diseases, increases with age, which further pushes the need for efficient diagnosis, thereby propelling the volume of pathological tests.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to observe the fastest growth in the demand for anatomic pathology testing during the forecast period. The main factors contributing to the surge in this region are the rising acceptance of personalized medicine, mushrooming patient pool suffering from chronic diseases, increasing investments by the governments of various APAC countries, as well as numerous non-government organizations, on diagnostic research, and increasing penetration of major companies in the region, which provide products for pathological screening.

