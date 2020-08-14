Research on Automotive Motors Market “Estimated to Reach US$ 25719 million by 2025”

Global Automotive Motors Market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Automotive Motors market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The Global Automotive Motors Market size is projected to grow from USD 20,321 Million in 2020 to USD 25,719 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.8%.

The focus of automobile manufacturers has shifted from fuel efficiency, performance, driver safety, and stability of the vehicle to additional features such as vehicle connectivity and electrification of functions. This change in focus has created a massive opportunity for traction, induction, and brushless motors.

Electric power steering motor accounts for the largest market. The growing adoption of these motors can be attributed to the demand for safety and convenience. Currently, safety and convenience features are not limited to premium vehicles but are also provided in mid-level and entry-level vehicles.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Level: Tier I – 31%, Tier II – 48%,and OEMs – 21% By Designation: Directors – 35%, C Level Executives- 40%,and Others – 25% By Region: North America – 30%, Europe – 50%, Asia Pacific – 15%, and RoW-5%

Top Companies Profiled in the Automotive Motors Market:

Robert Bosch (Germany)

Nidec Corporation (Japan)

Continental (Germany)

Johnson Electric (Hong Kong)

Denso Corporation (Japan)

Research Coverage:

The market study covers the automotive motors market size and future growth potential across different segments such as by motor type, function, vehicle type, electric vehicle type, EV motor type, application, and region.The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

