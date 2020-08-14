Food Transport Market size- Risk Factor and Profit-making Segments Breakdown with Leading Players- Allen Lund, A.N. Deringer, APL, CaseStack

Food Transport Market Overview 2020

The latest Market report by a Data Bridge Market Research with the title [Global Food Transport Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026]. Food Transport Market research report contains complete background analysis of industry, which includes an assessment of the parental market.

The study considers the Food Transport Market value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Major Market manufacturers covered in the Food Transport Market are:

Allen Lund Company, A.N. Deringer, Inc., APL, CaseStack, CT LOGISTICS, Distribution Technology, DSC Logistics, Inc., Echo Global Logistics, Evans Distribution Systems, Inc., H&M Bay, Inc., Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, HENNINGSEN COLD STORAGE CO, Johanson Transportation Service, KENCO., LeSaint Logistics., Lynden Incorporated., Mallory Alexander International Logistics Inc., MATSON, ODW Logistics, Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corporation., Pilot Freight among others.

By Transportation Type

Roadways

Railways

Seaways

Airways

By Product Type

Fish, shellfish, and meat

Vegetables, fruit, and nuts

Cereals, bakery, and dairy products

Coffee, tea, and vegetable oil

By Service Type

Cold Chain

Non- Cold Chain

Based on regions, the Food Transport Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Food transportation is a method which is used to transfer food from one place to another. Different transportation types such as airways, roadways, seaways and airways are used for the food transportation. Product such as vegetable, dairy product, coffee, tea, vegetable oil, fish, meat and other can be transported using these sources. As per the need and requirement, essential temperature is provided to the food so they can protect them from getting damaged.

Market Drivers:

Increasing trade worldwide will drive the market growth

Growing demand for quality product will also enhance the market growth

Rising popularity of e- commerce to purchase fresh technology will also contribute as a factor for the growth of this market

Improvement in the distribution channel and infrastructure can also augment the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Strict government rules and norms associated with the food transportation will restrict the market growth

Risk associated with the delay in delivery in water transport can also hamper the growth of this market

High investment cost also act as a restraining factor for the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2016, Food and Drug Administration announced the launch of their new food transport rules so they can enhance the safety. As part of their campaign against food- borne illness, they have made strict rules associated with the refrigeration and cleaning trucks and rail cars between shipments. Before charging, refrigerated vehicles will need to be pre-cooled and temperatures will need to be carefully monitored during transit. The main aim of the launch is to provide safe products to the consumer

In December 2016, TransComply announced the launch of their The Uniform Food Safety Transportation Protocol which can be used by motor carrier fulfil the requirements of shippers and their brokers under the new Food and Drug Administration Regulation for the Sanitary Transport of Food. The main aim of the launch is to stop the activities during the transportation that may cause food safety risk

Some major points covered in this Food Transport Market report:

Some major points covered in this Food Transport Market report:

An overall outlook of the market that helps in picking up essential data. The Food Transport Market has been segmented on the basis of the product types, applications, end-users, as well as the industry verticals, in light of numerous factors. Considering the market segmentation, further analysis has been carried out in an effective manner. For better understanding and a thorough analysis of the market, the key segments have further been partitioned into sub-segments. In the next section, factors responsible for the growth of the Food Transport Market have been included. This data has been collected from the primary and secondary sources and has been approved by the industry specialists. It helps in understanding the key market segments and their future trends. The report also includes the study of the latest developments and the profiles of major industry players. The Food Transport Market research report also presents an eight-year forecast on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow.

