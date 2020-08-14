Impact of Covid-19 on Direct Thermal Ticket Paper Market Growth and its Detail Analysis by Top Key Players- NIPPON PAPE, Papierfabrik August Koehler, Mitsubishi HiTec Paper Europe GmbH

Direct Thermal Ticket Paper Market Overview 2020

The latest Market report by a Data Bridge Market Research with the title [Global Direct Thermal Ticket Paper Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026]. Direct Thermal Ticket Paper Market research report contains complete background analysis of industry, which includes an assessment of the parental market.

The study considers the Direct Thermal Ticket Paper Market value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Major Market manufacturers covered in the Direct Thermal Ticket Paper Market are:

Appvion Operations, Inc.; Telemark Diversified Graphics; Tele-Paper Malaysia; NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.; Ricoh Company Ltd.; Papierfabrik August Koehler; Hansol; OJI PAPER (THAILAND) LTD.; Mitsubishi HiTec Paper Europe GmbH; Gold Huasheng Paper (SuZhou Industrial Park) CO.,Ltd Inc.; Henan Province JiangHe Paper Co.,Ltd.; Thermal Solutions International, Inc.; Jujo Thermal Ltd.; Iconex LLC; UPM; Rotolificio Bergamasco S.r.l.; NAKAGAWA Manufacturing (USA), Inc.; Domtar Corporation; Ahlstrom-Munksjö; Nath Paper among others.

By Thickness

Up to 70 GSM

70-90 GSM

90-120 GSM

Above 120 GSM

By Application

Transport Tickets Road Transport Air Transport Seaways Transport

Admission/Event Tickets Sports Events Concert Events Cultural Events Artistic Events Park Events Cinema Others

Self-Adhesive Tags & Labels

Lottery Tickets

Bill Tickets

Tote & Gaming Tickets

Valet Parking

Barcode Tickets

Baggage Counter Tickets

Custom Tickets

Others

Based on regions, the Direct Thermal Ticket Paper Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Global direct thermal ticket paper market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.94% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the imposing of various regulations by the authorities regarding the restrictions on the usage of BPA, resulting in various innovations presented by the manufacturers.

Market Drivers:

Various benefits such as durability, enhanced levels of security, and sustainable nature of these products is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing incidences of forgeries in tickets inducing greater demand for better secure solutions can also act as a market driver

Enhanced demand from ticketing application market with rising levels of population taking part in games and other activities; this factor is expected to propel the market growth

Market Restraints:

Increasing focus of various applicable markets to adopt digitalization methods instead of physical methods of receipts, invoices and tickets, the market is expected to experience a negative impact on its growth

Vulnerable nature of raw material prices is expected to hinder the growth of the market

High costs associated with the manufacturing and processing of thermal paper before they can be commercialized; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, UPM Raflatac announced the launch of sustainable, thermal labels materials that have been produced in a BPA-free method for applications in weigh-price, backroom labelling and logistics labelling. The upgraded version of these labels are being produced to comply with the European regulations for being BPA-free, combined with the addition of UPM’s “RAFNXT+” sustainable formula

In November 2017, Iconex LLC announced that they had acquired RiteMade Paper Converts, Inc. and PM Company in individual transactions. The combination of these capabilities of the acquired organizations will significantly improve the capabilities of providing better quality of products & services to their consumers. This will also help in establishment of leader in provision of receipts, and various varieties of paper for labelling in a highly cost-effective method

Some major points covered in this Direct Thermal Ticket Paper Market report:

An overall outlook of the market that helps in picking up essential data. . The Direct Thermal Ticket Paper Market has been segmented on the basis of the product types, applications, end-users, as well as the industry verticals, in light of numerous factors. Considering the market segmentation, further analysis has been carried out in an effective manner. For better understanding and a thorough analysis of the market, the key segments have further been partitioned into sub-segments. . In the next section, factors responsible for the growth of the Direct Thermal Ticket Paper Market have been included. This data has been collected from the primary and secondary sources and has been approved by the industry specialists. It helps in understanding the key market segments and their future trends. The report also includes the study of the latest developments and the profiles of major industry players. . The Direct Thermal Ticket Paper Market research report also presents an eight-year forecast on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow.

