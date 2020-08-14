Pulse Starch Market (COVID-19 Impact Analysis) with Size, Shares, Future Opportunities and Major Players- COSUCRA, INGREDION, AGT Food and Ingredients, Alibaba

Pulse Starch Market Overview 2020

The Pulse Starch Market research report contains thorough description, competitive scenario, wide product portfolio of key vendors and business strategy adopted by competitors along with their SWOT analysis and porter's five force analysis.

The study considers the Pulse Starch Market value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Major Market manufacturers covered in the Pulse Starch Market are:

Roquette Frères, COSUCRA, Emsland Group, INGREDION, AGT Food and Ingredients, ANCHOR INGREDIENTS, Yantai Shuangta Food co., LTD, Shandong Jianyuan Group, Shandong Huatai food Co., Ltd. and Alibaba among others.

By Product Type

Industry Grade

Food Grade

By Application

Feed

Food & Beverages

Industrial Applications

Others

Based on regions, the Pulse Starch Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Pulses are vital source for providing proteins and other nutrients. It is difficult to separate starch from pulse which resulted into production of less yield and hence affects its purity. Pulse starch has wide applications such as cooked sausages, sauces, vermicelli, noodles and canned foods. India is the largest producer of pulse followed by Canada. Over last 10 years, International pulse market has averaged about 7.4 million tons per year.

Market Drivers

Growing demand for healthy and natural food ingredients in the food industry is driving the growth of the market

Rising health-consciousness among consumers will propel the market growth in the forecast period

Popularity of protein-rich food products is also boosting the growth of the market

Growth in disposable incomes is a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints

Adherence to international quality standards may hinder the market growth in the forecast period

Unpleasant flavors of pulses will hinder the growth of the market

Regulations regarding food ingredients is also restraining the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Roquette had opened a new “food customer technical service center” (CTS) in Singapore. This expansion had helped the company to reinforce its innovation capabilities to give response to the changing dietary habits and lifestyles of Asian consumers along with strengthening the company’s position in Asia

In December 2018, Emsland Group announced partnership with IMPAG Group. With this partnership there will be increase in distribution of products related to food industry which includes modified starch, native starches and fibres based on pea and potato, potato flakes and granules in Poland. This partnership will also help the Emsland group to enhance its product portfolio in the market

Some major points covered in this Pulse Starch Market report:

An overall outlook of the market that helps in picking up essential data. . The Pulse Starch Market has been segmented on the basis of the product types, applications, end-users, as well as the industry verticals, in light of numerous factors. Considering the market segmentation, further analysis has been carried out in an effective manner. For better understanding and a thorough analysis of the market, the key segments have further been partitioned into sub-segments. . In the next section, factors responsible for the growth of the Pulse Starch Market have been included. This data has been collected from the primary and secondary sources and has been approved by the industry specialists. It helps in understanding the key market segments and their future trends. The report also includes the study of the latest developments and the profiles of major industry players. . The Pulse Starch Market research report also presents an eight-year forecast on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow.

