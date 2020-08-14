Home Fragrances Market (COVID-19 Impact Analysis) with Size, Shares, Future Opportunities and Major Players- Reckitt Benckister,SEDA FRANCE, S. C. Johnson & Son, VOLUSPA

Home Fragrances Market Overview 2020

The latest Market report by a Data Bridge Market Research with the title [Global Home Fragrances Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026]. Home Fragrances Market research report contains complete background analysis of industry, which includes an assessment of the parental market. All the statistical and numerical that has been forecasted in this Home Fragrances Market report is represented with the help of graphs, charts, or tables which makes this report more user friendly. The Home Fragrances Market report contains thorough description, competitive scenario, wide product portfolio of key vendors and business strategy adopted by competitors along with their SWOT analysis and porter’s five force analysis. Whether it is about renewing a business plan, preparing a presentation for a key client, or giving recommendations to an executive, the Home Fragrances market report will surely help you to a degree.

The study considers the Home Fragrances Market value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Major Market manufacturers covered in the Home Fragrances Market are:

Reckitt Benckister, Procter & Gamble, SEDA FRANCE, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., VOLUSPA, Newell Brands, 3M, ScentAir, KORONA Candles Sp. z o.o, La Scenteur Fragrance Technologies Private Limited., L Brands., NEST Fragrances, Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited, Illume Inc., Beaumont Products, Inc., pepperfry, Paddywax., Gold Canyon United States and Amara Living Ltd among others.

By Product Type (Diffuser, Potpourri, Spray, Candle, Electric Air Freshener, Burner, Aroma Oil, Lamp),

By Form (Liquid, Dry, Solid)

By Fragrances (Lemon, Lavender, Jasmine, Rose, Sandalwood , Vanilla, Others),

By End-User (Home Care, Healthcare, Hospitality, Museums, Commercial, Others),

By Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, E-Commerce, Retail Stores, Others),

Based on regions, the Home Fragrances Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Global home fragrances market is expected to grow at substantial CAGR 5.1% in the forecast period 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the consumer preference for pleasant aroma in their surroundings. Nowadays the increasing demand of customized home fragrance candles will enhance the growth of this market

Market Drivers

Increasing demand for home fragrances in residential and commercial spaces is expected to be a driving factor for the market growth

Changing consumer preference for pleasant aroma in their surroundings will help the market to grow in the forecast period

Increasing awareness about healthy lifestyle in developing countries is one of major market driving factor in global home fragrance market

Rapid innovation in the home care products and growing demand for customized scented candles specially during the festivals also enhances the market growth

Market Restraints:

Side effects of these home fragrances involve various health issues, such as allergy, headache which are expected to restrain the market growth

Home fragrances product contains toxins such as ethanol, formaldehyde, phenol and alcohol among others which is expected to hamper the growth of the market

Home fragrances product are costly which is restraining market in developing which is expected to hinder the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, ScentAir (U.S.) acquired ScentHD, a subsidiary of Enviroscent Inc. (Georgia). The acquisition will redirect ScentHD to ScentAir which will help the company to expand business with increased customer base and product portfolio

In July 2017, Firmenich SA (Switzerland) acquired Agilex Fragrances (U.S.) a manufacturer of creative fragrances. This acquisition has helped the company in its geographical expansion in U.S. as Agilex Fragrances which is a leading fragrance company in North America.

Some major points covered in this Home Fragrances Market report:

An overall outlook of the market that helps in picking up essential data. . The Home Fragrances Market has been segmented on the basis of the product types, applications, end-users, as well as the industry verticals, in light of numerous factors. Considering the market segmentation, further analysis has been carried out in an effective manner. For better understanding and a thorough analysis of the market, the key segments have further been partitioned into sub-segments. . In the next section, factors responsible for the growth of the Home Fragrances Market have been included. This data has been collected from the primary and secondary sources and has been approved by the industry specialists. It helps in understanding the key market segments and their future trends. The report also includes the study of the latest developments and the profiles of major industry players. . The Home Fragrances Market research report also presents an eight-year forecast on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow.

