Impact of Covid-19 on Boswellia Market Growth and its Detail Analysis by Top Key Players- Sabinsa, Arjuna Natural, PLT Health Solutions, Alchem, Nutra Green Biotechnology

Sabinsa, Arjuna Natural Pvt Ltd, PLT Health Solutions, Alchem International Pvt. Ltd., Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Gurjar Phytochem Pvt. Ltd., S.A. Herbal Bioactives LLP, Alpspure Lifesciences Private Limited., NOW Foods, Jayshreenath Herbals, Venkatesh Naturals, Herbal Creations, Ambe Ns Agro Product Pvt Ltd, MANUS AKTTEVA, Marven Bio Chem among others.

By Type

Resins

Essential Oils

Extracts

By Source

Boswellia Papyrifera

Boswellia Sacra

Boswellia Serrata

Boswellia Cartetii

Others

By Application

Joint Health

Stress/Anxiety Relief

Anti-inflammation

Asthma

Digestive Disorders

Incense

Others

By End Use

Food Supplements

Herbal Medicinal Products

Aromatherapy

Personal Care Products

Others

Based on regions, the Boswellia Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Global Boswellia market is growing at a steady CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026 due to increasing demand of natural ingredients from geriatric population for joint health supplements.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for herbal medicine helps to fuel the market growth

Growing demand for natural ingredients in personal care products will help to boost the market

Increasing demand of natural ingredients from geriatric population for joint health supplements helps to propel the market growth

Rising application in cosmetic industry is driving the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High cost of product is likely to hinder the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2016, Curegarden launched the natural pain relieving balm which uses the Boswellia Serrata formulation. This balm includes the powerful extract of Boswellia Serrata, mixed with Boswellia’s essential oil to relieve pain and inflammation in order to avoid further joint injury. With its distinctive inhibitory action of lipo oxygenase (LOX), Boswellia not only relieves pain, but also arrests the underlying inflammation to prevent further damage to the joint.

In March 2016, PLT Health Solutions, Inc. has launched AquaLOX, which is a water-soluble version of their best-selling 5-LOXIN for joint health support. This product contains Boswellia serrata extract. This product is clinically proved as a solution for joint comfort and protect against cartilage degradation. This development helps the company to cater the increasing market demand of Boswellia extracts.

