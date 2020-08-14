Global Market Study on Infrared (Non-Contact) Thermometer: Rising Significance to Drive Demand

The global infrared thermometer market is forecasted to reach US$16.4 million in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.48%, for the period spanning from 2020 to 2024. The factors such as growing food industry, rising personal healthcare expenditures, increasing chronic respiratory disease incidence, growth in geriatric population, improving consumer confidence and need for accurate, safe and standardized temperature readers are expected to drive the market. However, growth of the industry would be challenged by negative impact on children, stringent regulations and competitive pressure. A few notable trends include inclining med-tech research and development expenditures, emergence of novel infrared thermometers, improvement in infrared thermometer manufacturing process and improving consumer bargaining power in developing economies.

In 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has created a favorable impact on the market as the demand for infrared thermometers have increased significantly not limited to healthcare sector but also to other industries.

Typically, infrared thermometers are segmented into forehead infrared thermometers, in-ear infrared thermometers and multipurpose infrared thermometers.

The fastest growing regional market is North America due to rise in awareness about portable non-contact temperature monitoring devices and rapid surge in forehead infrared demand in healthcare & private clinics in the U.S. and Canada.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global infrared thermometer market.

The major regions i.e. North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific have been analysed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analysed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players i.e. Fortive Corporation (Fluke Corporation), Cardinal Health, Inc., Omron Corporation, Geratherm Medical AG, Spectris Plc (OMEGA Engineering) and Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. are also presented in detail.

