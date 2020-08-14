Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market 2020: Current Trend, Demand, Scope, Business Strategies, Technology Development, Future Investment and Forecast 2025

Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market

Since the last few years, the global telecom operators and communication service providers have experiencing a substantial change in the shifting consumers as well as their growing demands. In addition, data and value-added services have developed as the major revenue source as compared to the voice communication revenues, rapidly growing demographics across the huge number of regions and their shifting demands for such services are some of the major factors contributing to the global telecom billing and revenue management market growth. In addition to this, telecom companies, as well as telecom operators across the world, use the advance and various BSS (Business Support System) and services which aid them to obtain enhanced operational capability and efficiency during optimizing resources and obtaining high profitability, this is also responsible to grow the global telecom billing and revenue management market.

Growing mobile penetration across the globe, as well as huge growths in the subscriber base across several regions, are also some other factors contributing to the growing demand of the global telecom billing and revenue management market. In addition, the huge capital expenses involved in updating the previous network infrastructure and developing a new structures with the composite regulatory environment are some factors hampering the global telecom billing and revenue management market. In addition, the growths in the telecommunication sector, the growing number of consumer’s are boosting the demand of the global telecom billing and revenue management market. Furthermore, the market is highly fueled by increasing mobile penetration as well as customer base in developing economies.

The global telecom billing and revenue management market segmentation can be done with the help of factors such as software, service, deployment type, and geographical regions. In terms of software, this market is segregated into the billing & charging, mediation, revenue assurance, partner & interconnects management, and fraud management. According to the service, the global telecom billing and revenue management market is fragmented into operations & maintenance services, planning & consulting services, managed services, and system integration. On considering the deployment type, the market is divided into on-premises and cloud. In terms of geographical analysis, the market is segregated into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Out of these, North America accounted for the highest global telecom billing and revenue management market share. Accenture, Huawei, Ericsson, Oracle, NEC, Amdocs, and SAP are some of the leading players of the global telecom billing and revenue management market.

Key segments of the global telecom billing and revenue management market

By Software:

Mediation

Billing and charging

Partner and interconnect management

Revenue assurance

Fraud management

By Deployment Type:

Cloud

On-Premises

By Service:

Planning and consulting

Operation and maintenance

System integration

Managed services

By Region:

North America (NA)

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Latin America (LA)

