Impact of Covid-19 on Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market Growth and its Detail Analysis by Top Key Players- Berlin Packaging, ROPACK, Reelvision, PCI Pharma Services, Multi-Pack Solutions

The study considers the Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Major Market manufacturers covered in the Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market are:

Berlin Packaging, CCL Industries, Co-Pak, Signode India, ROPACK INC, Reelvision, PCI Pharma Services, Multi-Pack Solutions LLC, Unicep, Sharp, Reed-Lane, Aphena Pharma Solutions, Southwest Packaging., Catalent, Inc, AbbVie Inc., Pfizer Inc., Daito Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd., NIPRO, Cradel Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Gerresheimer AG and others.

By Product (Flexible Packaging, Plastic Containers, Glass Containers, Caps/Closures),

By Drug Type (Autacoids & Related Drugs, Cardiovascular Medicines, Contraceptives, Cancer Therapies, Hormone Replacement, Others),

By Type (Sterile, Non- Sterile),

By Drug Form (Oral, Injectable),

By Packaging (Plastic bottles, Blister packs, Pouches, Parenteral containers, Pre- Filled Syringes),

By Industry (Small Molecule, Biopharmaceutical, Vaccine),

Based on regions, the Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Global pharmaceutical contract packaging market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 13.47% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. Rising demand for pharmaceutical drugs and technological advancement in packaging are the factor for the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for sustainable packaging will drive the market growth

Growing number of new medicines in the market will also accelerate the demand for this market

Rising geriatric population will also enhance the market growth

Strict protocols associated with the packaging will also drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Restricted information sharing with contract packagers will hinder the market growth

Risk associated with the poor quality of the product will also restrain the growth of this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Probiotec announced the acquisition of ABS. Following the takeover of South Pack Laboratories (SPL) in 2017, the company is planning to increase their footprint in the pharmaceutical industry and assumed that the combination of the important strength of Probiotec in contract manufacturing will be beneficial for all the company

In March 2018, PCI Pharma announced the acquisition of Pharmaceutical Packaging Professionals. This acquisition is done so that PCI can provide outsourcing services to their customers. This acquisition will help company support their customer throughout the drug development lifecycle

Some major points covered in this Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market report:

An overall outlook of the market that helps in picking up essential data. . The Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market has been segmented on the basis of the product types, applications, end-users, as well as the industry verticals, in light of numerous factors. Considering the market segmentation, further analysis has been carried out in an effective manner. For better understanding and a thorough analysis of the market, the key segments have further been partitioned into sub-segments. . In the next section, factors responsible for the growth of the Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market have been included. This data has been collected from the primary and secondary sources and has been approved by the industry specialists. It helps in understanding the key market segments and their future trends. The report also includes the study of the latest developments and the profiles of major industry players. . The Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market research report also presents an eight-year forecast on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow.

